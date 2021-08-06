Search FLOOD PLANS

FÊTE ROUGE

BANDITO FEST

View the E-Edition



#225BATONROUGE View the E-Edition

Photos courtesy of LSU Athletics Five storylines to keep your eye on as LSU kicks off fall camp





#225BATONROUGE Today is the day, folks. Between SEC Media Days, the on-campus COVID protocol news and the recent injury headlines, it’s felt like football season has been underway now for a few weeks. But today is officially when LSU kicks off its fall camp in preparation for the 2021 season, which opens against UCLA in less than a month. After last year’s 5-5 season, there is plenty of reason for skepticism—but even more signs of optimism around the Tigers. The team has already jumped back into the top-15 in most websites’ preseason power rankings, and most feel its ceiling could be even higher if some of the younger talent can continue to develop quickly. Some starting spots are all but set, while others will be a battle down to the wire for the next four weeks. Here are five key headlines to monitor as LSU pushes toward opening day:

1. WHO WILL EMERGE AS LSU’S STARTING LEFT TACKLE?

With the quarterback position settled—at least for the time being—LSU’s attention now turns to who is going to be tasked with protecting their signal caller.

The Tigers looked to be in a great position on the offensive line with all five starters from 2020 returning this fall. Then in early July, left tackle Dare Rosenthal announced he was transferring to Kentucky, leaving a big gap at a pivotal position on the O-line.

Redshirt junior Cameron Wire will be the first to step in and fill the vacancy, but he’ll be met with some stiff competition from underclassmen like redshirt sophomore Anthony Bradford—who Ed Orgeron has had high praise for in the past—and freshman Garrett Dellinger, who was a highly touted four-star recruit coming out of high school.

Will Wire look the part? Or will he be overtaken by the up-and-coming talent behind him?

2. WHICH RUNNING BACK WILL HAVE A BREAKOUT YEAR?

Orgeron said it best himself when talking about his lead running back duo of Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery.

“I love both of them, but they’ve got to step up,” he said on his weekly appearance on 104.5 ESPN Radio earlier this summer. “They have not played up to their potential yet, whether it be injuries or whatever it may be, but we’ve got to put that behind us. Those are two great backs, two NFL backs. We’ve got to get a lot out of them.”

That will be the key for LSU this fall if they hope to have an offense that resembles what Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and co. did in 2019.

Davis-Price and Emery combined for 824 yards last season, reaching the endzone three times each. The Tigers will need more from them this season, as well as their backups in Josh Williams, Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin. There’s plenty of talent in the group, but one (or two) of them need to separate themselves from the rest.

3. HOW WILL THE LINEBACKING CORPS SHAPE UP?

The group of linebackers is an interesting one.

There are a few familiar faces back in 2021—namely Damone Clark and Micah Baskerville—but the headlines have mainly been stolen by the crop of newcomers.

Clemson transfer Mike Jones Jr. brings experience to Baton Rouge, having played in 29 games with seven starts and accumulating 47 tackles (8 for loss), a half sack and two interceptions. He’s joined by junior college transfer Navonteque Strong, who was rated by 247Sports as the No. 1 JUCO middle linebacker prospect. As a sophomore at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, he recorded 59 tackles, five sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble in six games.

Those four lead the deep and talented pack of linebackers who could have a multitude of other contributors push for playing time. Keep an eye on names like Josh White, Jared Small and Phillip Webb, who could also make their mark on the unit.

4. KAYSHON BOUTTE IS WR1. WHO ELSE WILL BREAK AWAY FROM THE PACK?

The wide receiving corps is certainly not a position of concern for LSU, but more of an intriguing one as we watch which pass catchers will emerge.

Boutte has secured his spot as the Tigers’ top wideout, but there’s plenty of depth, talent and competition behind him who will all want to see the field. Behind Boutte, Jaray Jenkins is LSU’s second leading receiver returning this fall, having tallied 397 yards and two touchdowns in 2020. Jontre Kirklin, Koy Moore and Trey Palmer are all back after contributing last season, but they’ll be pushed by the talented group of true freshmen who look ready to see the field.

Chris Hilton, Malik Nabers, Deion Smith and Brian Thomas Jr. all signed as highly rated prospects out of high school, and the Tigers have proven in the past that they aren’t afraid to throw freshmen receivers out on the field. If LSU does hope to channel that 2019 energy on offense, a lot of these guys will be seeing the love.

5. HOW DIFFERENT WILL LSU LOOK UNDER THE NEW COACHING STAFF?

It’s been said time and time again, but one of the main reasons Orgeron revamped his coaching staff was to implement some more modern, youthful and energetic elements into his team.

There are new coordinators on both sides of the ball, both of which have high expectations to fill.

On defense, Daronte Jones will need to revamp LSU’s approach and fix the countless number of problems the Tigers faced under Bo Pelini.

Offensively, Jake Peetz will look to continue the success that Steve Ensminger brought to the program.

On the defensive line, Andre Carter will be tasked with utilizing the depth and talent LSU has at its disposal.

Naturally after a 5-5 season in Baton Rouge, all eyes will be fixed on Orgeron and his staff. The 2021 campaign has all the makings to be an exciting one, but there will be some questions that need to be answered.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE