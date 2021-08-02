This fall’s new LSU football coaching hires bring young, energetic styles to the team

“We’re building a championship program, but while we build it, we’ve got to go through the lows,” Orgeron tells 225. “We’ve got to develop grit, and we’ve got to develop toughness. I sat in all the meetings the last couple years, and I felt we had to have a better personal relationship with our players.”

So Orgeron took it upon himself to make some changes.

“We’ve had some great teams, but when you go to a spread offense and defending the spread, the younger (coaches) know how to do it,” Orgeron tells 225.

The 38-year-old Jake Peetz will take the place of retiring 62-year-old offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. New passing game coordinator D.J. Mangas (31) replaces Scott Linehan (57).

Former defensive coordinator Bo Pelini (53) is out, while Daronte Jones (42) steps in. And 66-year-old Bill Johnson makes way for new defensive line coach Andre Carter (42).

“We cannot have the mistakes we made on defense last year. That’s not LSU football, which is why I made a change,” Orgeron says. “The younger guys are going to obviously relate better to the players, because they’re close to their age. I love their energy. I’m ready to get to work in camp and see what type of team we can be.”

All eyes will be on Orgeron and his new-look team, but he won’t be alone.

Mulkey and Johnson will most certainly feel the pressure to bring more of the same successes to their new programs and put LSU back in the national spotlight.

This article was originally published in the Tiger Pride 2021 issue of 225 magazine.