A new wave of in-state wide receivers will bolster LSU’s offense this fall

THE SURE-HANDED

The proven talent

BOUTTE KAYSHON

6-foot, 185 pounds

Sophomore

Westgate High School in New Iberia

Boutte burst onto the scene late in 2020, racking up 527 of his 735 yards in the final three games of the season. He capped off the breakout year with a record-setting 308-yard performance against Ole Miss, marking the most receiving yards in a single game in SEC and LSU history. If that finish is any indication, gear up for the next superstar receiver to don the purple and gold.

JARAY JENKINS

6-foot-4, 194 pounds

Junior

Jena High School

Jenkins enters 2021 as LSU’s second-leading receiver behind Boutte after compiling 397 yards on 23 catches last season. The versatile athlete earned all-district honors at three different positions during his high school career, and his larger frame coupled with his raw athleticism give the Tigers a big, reliable target in the receiving game.

KOY MOORE

6-foot, 174 pounds

Sophomore

Archbishop Rummel High School in Kenner

When you watch him play, it’s easy to see why Moore constantly draws praise from the LSU coaching staff. He’s quick, shifty, creative and has hands that can snag any pass in his vicinity. He hauled in 22 balls last year—the fifth-highest on the team—for 177 yards. He will be a strong contender for the No. 2 spot in the Tiger receiving corps.

KIRKLIN JONTRE

6-foot, 184 pounds

Senior

Lutcher High School

Kirklin only appeared in flashes for LSU last season, but they were often big-impact plays in important games. The former Lutcher High quarterback had only 13 catches but averaged more than 14 yards per reception, scoring three times in the process. And after recording a total of three catches in his LSU career prior to 2020, it’s no wonder you can’t catch Kirklin lately without a smile on his face.

TREY PALMER

6-foot, 180 pounds

Junior

Kentwood High School

Tiger fans have gotten a good glimpse into the potential Palmer possesses a few times in his collegiate career. As a true freshman, he tallied LSU’s only punt return for a touchdown of the 2019 season, taking it 54 yards to the house against Northwestern State. Palmer followed it up by scampering 93 yards to the endzone on a kickoff return last season, marking the first time an LSU player scored on a kickoff since 1981.

INSTANT IMPACT

The newcomers to watch

CHRIS HILTON JR.

6-foot, 178 pounds

Freshman

Zachary High School

Hilton has been a rising star around the city following a standout career at Zachary High. He finished as the No. 3 recruit in the state, teetering on the brink of five-star status. The speedster claimed 5A state titles in both the 400-meters and high jump as a senior to go along with his slew of football accolades.

BRIAN THOMAS JR.

6-foot-5, 198 pounds

Freshman

Walker High School

Thomas, like many other LSU wideouts, was a two-sport athlete in high school, excelling in both football and basketball at Walker. He didn’t play a snap of football until his sophomore season but wound up with 1,272 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior and 507 yards and seven touchdowns in his senior season.

MALIK NABERS

6-foot-1, 188 pounds

Freshman

Southside High School in Youngsville

LSU nearly missed out on Nabers, who was initially committed to SEC-rival Mississippi State for about five months before decommitting from the Bulldogs and signing with the Tigers during the early signing period in mid-December. Nabers is a physical athlete who is known for his toughness and ball skills in the air, and he’ll certainly make a push for some playing time this fall.

BECH JACK

6-foot-2, 207 pounds

Freshman

St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette

Purple and gold runs deep in Bech’s blood. Two of his uncles—Brett Bech and Blain Bech—played football at LSU, and his aunt, Brenna Bech, was on the school’s first soccer team. So it comes as no surprise that Bech already has the build of a seasoned college athlete, making him versatile as both a wide receiver and tight end in the new LSU offense.

This article was originally published in the Tiger Pride 2021 issue of 225 magazine.

