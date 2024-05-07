Where to get your taco fix in Baton Rouge, from trendy Taco Tuesdays to traditional tacquerias

This article was originally published in the November 2022 issue of 225 Magazine.
BY CYNTHEA CORFAH & MAGGIE HEYN RICHARDSON
PHOTOS BY COLLIN RICHIE
Additional reporting by Olivia Deffes and Meg Ryan
We love tacos for lots of reasons.
They’re associated with fun, festive occasions. They’re flexible, playing in the gourmet space one day and serving as the ultimate hangover cure the next. They’re full of possibilities. Stuff them with your favorite vegan ingredients, or ply them with eggs and eat them for breakfast. They’re delicious when authentic, but they’re also hard to resist when reinterpreted in Americanized splendor.
|
|
Never have tacos been more wide-ranging and interesting in the Capital Region. From taquerias, to taco-centric food trucks to a new generation of eateries elevating this beloved food, Baton Rouge is chock-full of taco experiences waiting to be savored. Let’s take a tour.
Baton Rouge is loaded with spots to enjoy authentic tacos. Here are a few to sample
The Taco Tuesday tradition is alive and thriving at Baton Rouge restaurants
Tacos on Wheels
Know your tacos: 8 different types and their origins
Craft tacos, and how they come together
Untraditional tacos full of Baton Rouge flavors to try around town
Eggs and stuff taste even better when served in a tortilla
How to assemble your at-home taco starter kit
|
|
Meat doesn’t have to be the star of the show—local restaurants load vegetarian tacos with flavor