6 taquerias slinging authentic tacos in Baton Rouge

Once constructed, your tacos are handed over, and your next stop is the self-serve condiment counter, scattered with the debris of previous enthusiasts with bad aim. Load up your lunch with toppings—like cabbage, pickled carrots and jalapenos, chopped onions, cilantro and a variety of salsas—and off you go to savor the playful interplay of jaw-tingling flavors.

La Morenita

Meat market and grocery store serving freshly made tacos and other dishes from a cafeteria-style counter

7981 Florida Blvd.

Find it on Facebook

Ideal Market

Supermarket chain with two locations in Baton Rouge known for its large hot food line, including authentic tacos in many flavors

1817 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

9301 Burbank Drive

idealmarket.com

Birria y Barbacoa

Hole-in-the-wall eatery serving birria tacos, braised beef tacos grilled on both sides and served with consomme for dipping

10457 Airline Highway

Find it on Facebook

La Salvadoreña

While the restaurant is better known for its pupusas and other Latin American dishes, you can also find $3 tacos served with chicken, carne asada (beef), el pastor (pork) or fish.

3285 Nicholson Drive

orderlasalvadorenarestaurant.com

Tu Tienda Latina Taqueria

For years, this small restaurant and grocery store has been serving up all manner of tacos, including tender tongue and other authentic flavors.

6031 Siegen Lane, Suite B.

Find it on Facebook

La Mexicana

Part grocery, part taqueria, this spot serves braised and shredded beef and chicken, as well as pork tacos with onions, cilantro and fresh avocado.

7034 Siegen Lane

Find it on Facebook

