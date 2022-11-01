6 taquerias slinging authentic tacos in Baton Rouge

Stand in line at the taco counter at La Morenita on Florida Boulevard, and watch the mechanized tortilla maker shoot out flat, fresh corn tortillas—the same ones that will be used in a few minutes when you place your order.
The tacos here, ordered to-go or for eating at one of the supermarket’s resident booths, are the real deal.
Order single tacos with soft corn or flour tortillas stuffed with barbacoa, fajita-style chicken or beef, el pastor (braised, spiced pork studded with pineapples), pork carnitas and sometimes tongue.
Once constructed, your tacos are handed over, and your next stop is the self-serve condiment counter, scattered with the debris of previous enthusiasts with bad aim. Load up your lunch with toppings—like cabbage, pickled carrots and jalapenos, chopped onions, cilantro and a variety of salsas—and off you go to savor the playful interplay of jaw-tingling flavors.
La Morenita
Meat market and grocery store serving freshly made tacos and other dishes from a cafeteria-style counter