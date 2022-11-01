×
6 taquerias slinging authentic tacos in Baton Rouge

  • By Maggie Heyn Richardson
  • Photography by Collin Richie

Stand in line at the taco counter at La Morenita on Florida Boulevard, and watch the mechanized tortilla maker shoot out flat, fresh corn tortillas—the same ones that will be used in a few minutes when you place your order.

The tacos here, ordered to-go or for eating at one of the supermarket’s resident booths, are the real deal. 

Order single tacos with soft corn or flour tortillas stuffed with barbacoa, fajita-style chicken or beef, el pastor (braised, spiced pork studded with pineapples), pork carnitas and sometimes tongue. 

Once constructed, your tacos are handed over, and your next stop is the self-serve condiment counter, scattered with the debris of previous enthusiasts with bad aim. Load up your lunch with toppings—like cabbage, pickled carrots and jalapenos, chopped onions, cilantro and a variety of salsas—and off you go to savor the playful interplay of jaw-tingling flavors. 

La Morenita 

Meat market and grocery store serving freshly made tacos and other dishes from a cafeteria-style counter 

7981 Florida Blvd. 

Find it on Facebook

Ideal Market

Supermarket chain with two locations in Baton Rouge known for its large hot food line, including authentic tacos in many flavors 

1817 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
9301 Burbank Drive

idealmarket.com

Birria y Barbacoa 

Hole-in-the-wall eatery serving birria tacos, braised beef tacos grilled on both sides and served with consomme for dipping 

10457 Airline Highway

Find it on Facebook

La Salvadoreña

While the restaurant is better known for its pupusas and other Latin American dishes, you can also find $3 tacos served with chicken, carne asada (beef), el pastor (pork) or fish.

3285 Nicholson Drive 

orderlasalvadorenarestaurant.com 

Tu Tienda Latina Taqueria

For years, this small restaurant and grocery store has been serving up all manner of tacos, including tender tongue and other authentic flavors. 

6031 Siegen Lane, Suite B.

Find it on Facebook

La Mexicana 

Part grocery, part taqueria, this spot serves braised and shredded beef and chicken, as well as pork tacos with onions, cilantro and fresh avocado. 

7034 Siegen Lane 

Find it on Facebook 

This article was originally published in the November 2022 issue of 225 magazine.


