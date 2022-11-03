Where to get breakfast tacos in Baton Rouge

Growing up in Houston, entrepreneur Will Edwards was accustomed to breakfast tacos and kolaches, items the LSU alumnus brought to the Capital Region with his fast-growing concept, Kolache Kitchen. Nearly 10 years later, the restaurant has six locations—three in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans and one in Key West.

“We opened with breakfast tacos and kolaches, and to this day, the breakfast tacos remain just as popular as kolaches at every location,” Edwards says. “They’re probably 25% to 30% of our sales.”

Simple and portable, Kolache Kitchen’s made-to-order breakfast tacos include scrambled eggs combined with cheese and options like bacon, sausage, chorizo, potatoes, broccoli or spinach. The ingredients are folded into a flour tortilla and rolled in aluminum foil. The extant warmth helps the soft flour tortilla adhere. Each is accompanied by a container of the restaurant’s house-made red salsa for dipping. The restaurant’s success with breakfast tacos eventually led it to serve street tacos for lunch.