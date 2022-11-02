How Baton Rouge does tacos: Untraditional, unique twists around town

Just as there’s always a new restaurant, food truck or dish to explore around Baton Rouge, the same goes for the types of tacos to taste. Local restaurants serve personality-filled tacos with stand-out ingredients like red beans and rice, mangos and even waffles. Next time you’re feeling adventurous, order one of these out-of-the-ordinary tacos.

Ahi tuna from The Velvet Cactus

Light and fresh, this taco comes with seared tuna, avocados, red onions, queso fresco, Creole slaw and raspberry-chipotle sauce. The pickled red onions and Creole slaw are served chilled.

thevelvetcactus.com

Anthony Boudin: Parts Unknown from Gov’t Taco

This taco is a tasty homage to Louisiana cuisine and the late chef Anthony Bourdain. It is made with Best Stop pepper jack boudin, red beans and rice purée, Slap Ya Mama aioli, cornbread crumbles and green onions. (Mmmm, doesn’t that make you hungry just reading it?) govttaco.com

Brushfire from Torchy’s

Transport yourself to the islands with this spicy and sweet taco. It is made with Jamaican jerk chicken, grilled jalapeños, mango, sour cream and cilantro with diablo sauce on a flour tortilla.

torchystacos.com

Clucks & Balances from Gov’t Taco

Who would have thought mac and cheese could be a taco ingredient? Gov’t Taco did. This creation is made with many Southern favorites like smoked chicken thigh, pimento mac and cheese, Nashville hot chicken skins and white barbecue sauce. govttaco.com

The Dynamite from Rock Paper Taco

Chicken and waffles and a taco in the same dish? That’s what food lovers dream of. It’s a tasty taco made with fried chicken, a waffle tortilla, a bacon strip, maple butter and Steen’s syrup. (It’s OK if you’re drooling now.) rockpapertaco.com

The Snazz from Rock Paper Taco

Bold people need bold flavors. The Snazz is a treat for your palate, especially if you like spice and tartness. It comes with pickled cauliflower, red cabbage, fried jalapeños, queso fresco, lime creme and cilantro. rockpapertaco.com

Vegan breakfast tacos from MJ’s Cafe

There are unique taco options for vegans, too. MJ’s Cafe serves multiple breakfast tacos, such as the Peace, Love & Hominy, made with (vegan or dairy) shredded cheese, (vegan or dairy) scrambled eggs, black beans, hominy and pickled jalapeños. There’s also the MJ’s Sausage, made with shredded cheese, scrambled eggs and vegan sausage. mjscafebr.com

Zucchini macha from Modesto

Try the zucchini macha taco, another meat-free option. It is made with marinated and grilled zucchini, peanut salsa macha, cilantro and onion. Don’t let the vegetables fool you—it’s a filling bite. eatmodesto.com

This article was originally published in the November 2022 issue of 225 magazine.