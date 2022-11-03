7 local ingredients to pickup for a DIY taco night

1. Fresh onion and cilantro

While proteins may anchor a taco, it’s ingredients like chopped onion and cilantro that give the dish its finish, texture and personality. Find them at local grocers.

2. Peppers

Adding a spicy touch, peppers offer a punchy counterpoint to grilled or braised meats. Find them at Latin American markets.

3. Salsa picante by Valentina

This is one brand of spicy red salsa that’s delectable on homemade tacos, thin in consistency and bracing in flavor. Find it at Latin American markets.

4. Corn tortillas by ¡Hola Nola!

This Geismar-based line of fresh flour and corn tortillas includes a street taco-sized option with texture and flavor beyond reproach. Find it at local grocery stores.

5. Queso fresco

This mild cheese is sold in wheels or wedges and is meant to be crumbled over tacos. Its fine texture and semi-sweet flavor give it a refreshing finish to tacos that’s a nice change from Americanized grated cheddar. Find it at local supermarkets.

6. Taco seasoning by ¡Hola Nola!

Season your protein of choice with a filler-free, finely ground amalgam of paprika, salt, chili peppers, dehydrated onion, cumin, dehydrated garlic and oregano. Find it at local grocery stores.

7. Crema

Think sour cream, but thinner and milder. Pleasing crema brings a hint of tang, offsetting spicy peppers and seasonings. Find it at Latin American markets.

This article was originally published in the November 2022 issue of 225 magazine.