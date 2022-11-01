Tacos on wheels: 9 food trucks for your taco fix in Baton Rouge

There’s a special kind of excitement that comes when you can smell how gooda dish is before you taste it.
When my partner and I rolled up to Azteca’s food truck in the Daily Bread’s parking lot during lunch hour, this is how I knew we were in good hands. The robust, welcoming smell of smoke from sizzling hot tortillas being pressed on a stovetop was enough for me to want everything on the menu.
Alas, I narrowed it down to a plate of five birria tacos, a Mexican coke in a glass bottle and a cup of street corn (mostly because I was influenced by the viral “Corn Kid” from TikTok).
Every bite into the tender and juicy birria tacos was euphoric. The crispy shredded beef and melty cheese tacos were small, but packed with flavor. So much that I hardly used the grilled onions and pico de gallo on the side. The tacos came with a generous cup of savory consomme, a hearty broth that I plunged every part of my tacos into before each bite.
The cup of corn reminded me of my childhood in Colorado Springs, when “The Corn Man” would push a shopping cart around the neighborhood serving up corn cobs and containers of butter, grated Parmesan cheese and chili seasoning. It was the highlight of my day when my friend’s mom gave us a few dollars to buy the cheese- and butter-covered corn cobs on a stick.
That enthusiasm rushed back to me all these years later, as I enjoyed this flavorful helping of corn in a cup from the comfort of my car.