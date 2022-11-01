×
Tacos on wheels: 9 food trucks for your taco fix in Baton Rouge

  • By Cynthea Corfah @cyntheacorfah
  • Photography by Collin Richie

There’s a special kind of excitement that comes when you can smell how good a dish is before you taste it. 

When my partner and I rolled up to Azteca’s food truck in the Daily Bread’s parking lot during lunch hour, this is how I knew we were in good hands. The robust, welcoming smell of smoke from sizzling hot tortillas being pressed on a stovetop was enough for me to want everything on the menu. 

Alas, I narrowed it down to a plate of five birria tacos, a Mexican coke in a glass bottle and a cup of street corn (mostly because I was influenced by the viral “Corn Kid” from TikTok).

Every bite into the tender and juicy birria tacos was euphoric. The crispy shredded beef and melty cheese tacos were small, but packed with flavor. So much that I hardly used the grilled onions and pico de gallo on the side. The tacos came with a generous cup of savory consomme, a hearty broth that I plunged every part of my tacos into before each bite. 

The cup of corn reminded me of my childhood in Colorado Springs, when “The Corn Man” would push a shopping cart around the neighborhood serving up corn cobs and containers of butter, grated Parmesan cheese and chili seasoning. It was the highlight of my day when my friend’s mom gave us a few dollars to buy the cheese- and butter-covered corn cobs on a stick. 

That enthusiasm rushed back to me all these years later, as I enjoyed this flavorful helping of corn in a cup from the comfort of my car.

Don’t forget a side of Azteca’s elote, a cup of creamy, cheesy, buttery street corn

9 food trucks for your taco fix

1. Azteca’s
9414 Florida Blvd.
225-243-2670
Find it on Facebook

2. A Hint of Lime Tacos
Various locations
Find it on Facebook

3. Chamo’s Venezuelen Food Truck
940 O’Neal Lane
225-432-5586
Find it on Facebook

4. La Salvadoreña Pupuseria #2
13440 Tiger Bend Road
225-636-3336
Find it on Facebook

5. My Pollo Loco
12065 Florida Blvd.
225-910-3630
mypolloloco.com

6. Tacos El Mosco
11855 Airline Highway
225-287-3138
Find it on Facebook

7. Taqueria Acapulco
14012 Florida Blvd.
Find it on Facebook

8. Taqueria Don Beto
15110 Airline Highway, Prairieville
225-402-9435
Find it on Facebook

9. Taqueria La Conquistadora
14445 Old Hammond Highway
504-263-0843

Before you make the trip, call the food truck or check online for updated hours, location and accepted forms of payment (some trucks are cash only).

Barbacoa Birria from Aztecas food truck

This article was originally published in the November 2022 issue of 225 magazine.


