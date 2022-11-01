Tacos on wheels: 9 food trucks for your taco fix in Baton Rouge

Every bite into the tender and juicy birria tacos was euphoric. The crispy shredded beef and melty cheese tacos were small, but packed with flavor. So much that I hardly used the grilled onions and pico de gallo on the side. The tacos came with a generous cup of savory consomme, a hearty broth that I plunged every part of my tacos into before each bite.

The cup of corn reminded me of my childhood in Colorado Springs, when “The Corn Man” would push a shopping cart around the neighborhood serving up corn cobs and containers of butter, grated Parmesan cheese and chili seasoning. It was the highlight of my day when my friend’s mom gave us a few dollars to buy the cheese- and butter-covered corn cobs on a stick.

That enthusiasm rushed back to me all these years later, as I enjoyed this flavorful helping of corn in a cup from the comfort of my car.

9 food trucks for your taco fix

1. Azteca’s

9414 Florida Blvd.

225-243-2670

Find it on Facebook

2. A Hint of Lime Tacos

Various locations

Find it on Facebook

3. Chamo’s Venezuelen Food Truck

940 O’Neal Lane

225-432-5586

Find it on Facebook

4. La Salvadoreña Pupuseria #2

13440 Tiger Bend Road

225-636-3336

Find it on Facebook

5. My Pollo Loco

12065 Florida Blvd.

225-910-3630

mypolloloco.com

6. Tacos El Mosco

11855 Airline Highway

225-287-3138

Find it on Facebook

7. Taqueria Acapulco

14012 Florida Blvd.

Find it on Facebook

8. Taqueria Don Beto

15110 Airline Highway, Prairieville

225-402-9435

Find it on Facebook

9. Taqueria La Conquistadora

14445 Old Hammond Highway

504-263-0843

Before you make the trip, call the food truck or check online for updated hours, location and accepted forms of payment (some trucks are cash only).

This article was originally published in the November 2022 issue of 225 magazine.