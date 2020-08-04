Tiger Pride 2020: The passion and pageantry of LSU football

Let’s address the elephant in the room. Planning for our Tiger Pride edition was more challenging in 2020 than any other year we can remember.

As we plotted our story list this spring and interviewed the team this summer, we did so with the knowledge that, well … we didn’t really know anything at all about how COVID-19 might affect football this fall.

As we send our print issue to press, it’s mid-July. It’s widely believed that any changes to SEC sports will be announced at the end of this month. By the time this magazine hits newsstands in August, we may (or may not) know how this season will play out.

Either way, we had an issue to put together, so we did the only thing we could: focus on the positives. And with this year’s LSU team, there is still much to celebrate.

The defending national champions have a lot to live up to. But when we sat down with players like Myles Brennan, JaCoby Stevens and Derek Stingley Jr., they made it clear they won’t be playing in the shadow of last year’s victory. Each member of the team seems poised to make his own mark and continue his own legacy.

There’s no doubt the 2020 season will be historic.

But regardless of how and when the games are played, one thing is certain: The day LSU fans are finally back in Tiger Stadium, with 102,321 football fans cheering on their team? It will be the greatest day in a long time.

SCHOOL SPIRIT

Cinematic editing, celebrity narration and endless game-winning footage cast LSU’s videos into the national spotlight last season

How LSU Athletics leaders responded to George Floyd’s death this summer

Locally made purple and gold desserts to try this football season

The Vintage pays homage to Baton Rouge with LSU-themed drinks

SEASON OUTLOOK

Opinion: Why this season is less about competing for a championship—and more about LSU solidifying itself as a college football elite

Opinion: What does LSU football look like in a COVID-19 world?

Losing Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s explosive talent leaves LSU looking to a stable of running backs to fill the void

THE TEAM

There’s been a long line of talent at DBU, but Derek Stingley Jr. is on his way toward the very top

Some might say Myles Brennan has been living in the shadow of LSU’s former star quarterback. But for him, it’s been a good place to be

As one of the biggest leaders on the team, JaCoby Stevens plans to maintain quality on and off the field

Zach Von Rosenberg has had an unorthodox path to LSU, but he’s made the most of it along the way

He’s reached the pinnacle of college football before, and now Bo Pelini is back at LSU to return the Tigers to the top

She works behind the scenes, but in a pandemic her job is more important than ever: taking care of football players’ physical and mental health

STYLE

Regardless of where you end up watching football this year, a T-shirt is always a comfy choice

Celebrate Black history with your LSU or Southern game-day look

Blue, purple and gold pieces to cap off your LSU or Southern football outfit