The Vintage pays homage to Baton Rouge with LSU-themed drinks

When the New Orleans-born cafe and bar The Vintage was planning the menu for its Baton Rouge location, it couldn’t ignore the Capital City’s love of LSU sports.

“There’s something about Baton Rouge that really rallies around LSU,” General Manager Garrett McGoey says. “I feel like Louisiana sports have always gathered people in a way that’s different from the rest of the country.”

The El Joe Burrow is The Vintage’s take on a Mexican mule, with reposado tequila, ginger beer and pineapple. To top off the fresh flavors, the serving glass is coated in an herbsaint spritz to make your nose tingle. It is fresh, bright and perfect for summer.

“I know when I’m drinking during game days, there’s a tendency to go toward tequila but also something that is refreshing and light,” McGoey says. “This is a step above your game-day drink.”

The Death Valley, served in a coupe glass, is similar to a martini, but made with cognac instead. It’s served with Noilly Prat French Vermouth and pineapple. The drink is still cool and summery, but packs a bit more of a punch, according to McGoey.

“We gave her the name the Death Valley because if you end up having two of those, you’re going to be feeling really good,” he says.

The Vintage opened May 18, shortly after Louisiana moved into Phase One of reopening, in a cozy spot downtown at the corner of Laurel and Third streets. In addition to its LSU-themed cocktails, it offers a plethora of signature cocktails, ranging from full-bodied coffee-flavored drinks to light summery sips. It also serves gourmet beignets and breakfast, flatbreads, sandwiches, and charcuterie and cheese boards.

McGoey hopes The Vintage becomes a landing spot for downtown customers following dinner or before a night out—and, of course, a cool place to hang on game days.

“I like to think that we’re not the place you want to end your night,” McGoey says, “but we’re definitely the place you want to start the night or get a cocktail after dinner.”

The Vintage is open 8 a.m.-7 p.m., and happy hour is 3-6 p.m.

This article was originally published in the August 2020 issue of 225 magazine.