When LSU athletes talk, Baton Rouge—and the rest of the nation—listens.

Sports are obviously not the forefront of priorities at the moment. But many local athletes who have become household names across Tiger Nation have used their high-profile platforms to speak out against the issues facing our community and our country.

Here’s what some current and former Tigers had to say in response to George Floyd’s death, as well as the nation’s civil rights issues as a whole.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron:

“My players and former players are hurting, and they let me know they’re hurting. When they’re hurting, it hurts me. I love all my players like they were my own. I know some are hurting right now, and I totally support them. I will not tolerate racism, and they know it. I told (the players) my feelings, which stays in house, but they know I will not tolerate racism. Everybody has a right to voice their opinion. We’re not going to stop that. I told them to be careful.” —quotes from Orgeron’s interview with Sports illustrated.

LSU Football on Twitter:

Let’s Be The Change pic.twitter.com/3R6K4DTcmh — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) May 30, 2020

LSU basketball coach Will Wade:

The following is a statement from Coach Will Wade: pic.twitter.com/gmryI0eMbP — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) June 1, 2020

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow:

The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights. — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) May 29, 2020

Former LSU defensive back Grant Delpit:

I’m proud to be a Black Man. After years of being silenced and oppressed in this country, it’s beautiful to see people of all colors come together to work towards a new normal. For the future generations, we are definitely making a change for the Black People of America. — GrantDelpit (@realgrantdelpit) June 2, 2020

Current LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase:

Former LSU safety, current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark:

Just know it’s not about Black people hating another race of people. Shoot man, I love all y’all! It’s about black people hating racism, & the evil shown towards others simply based on skin color. Not asking folks to be on the side of black. We do need y’all on the side of right — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) May 29, 2020

Former LSU defensive back Tyrann Mathieu:

America cannot continue to dismiss black lives. We want our fair chance, to live & thrive economically & Spiritually. We can’t do that under this broken system. We cannot continue to look the other way. It’s clear In every walk of life we get lesser. In every aspect you can think — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) June 1, 2020

Former LSU wide receiver Jarvis Landry:

We need a end goal!!

We have stories that go on for thousands of years about the police brutality, racism, death!!! The protesters that’s out now are putting themselves in further danger and not without reason but what are we trying to accomplish?? — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) May 30, 2020

Former LSU safety Jamal Adams:

Former LSU football coach, current Kansas coach Les Miles:

LSU assistant basketball coach Bill Armstrong:

Former LSU basketball player Skylar Mays:

I went to my first peaceful protest ever today, and the atmosphere was surreal. What can’t be ignored is that four HIGH SCHOOLERS organized this event w/ people of all races in attendance🙌🏼 Change is coming🇺🇸 Don’t be afraid to speak up. We are stronger united❗️ pic.twitter.com/PXLbHSlSKb — Skylar Mays (@skylarmays4) May 31, 2020

All we have been asking for is equality. We need to do better. — Skylar Mays (@skylarmays4) May 30, 2020

LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux:

A message from LSU Gymnastics co-head Coach D-D Breaux pic.twitter.com/KLuWeflMJK — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) June 2, 2020

