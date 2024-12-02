×
The year in food: 50+ fresh concepts in the Capital Region

  • By Maggie Heyn Richardson, Olivia Deffes
  • Photography by Collin Richie and Ariana Allison

A lot can change in 12 months.

How many of your dinner reservations and happy hours lately have been at venues that didn’t exist this time last year? There’s been much to get excited about in greater Baton Rouge’s current culinary season, from competition-style barbecue to stylish fare served in vibey interiors.

A few patterns have emerged, including a surge of casual concepts with smaller, more economical footprints. Food trucks are still having a moment, with some translating their popularity into brick-and-mortar locations. Pop-ups are popping off, seducing diners with sourdough cinnamon rolls and Japanese stuffed rice balls. Longstanding restaurants are increasingly investing in glow-ups, remixing their menus and interiors.

Oh, and we still aren’t quite over the Keith Lee effect. The TikTokker fueled fresh interest in the Baton Rouge restaurant scene, but his visit also offered residents a reminder of what we already know: There’s plenty worth lining up for here.

Let’s go.

Editor’s note: Openings are listed chronologically and fell between Oct. 1, 2023, and Oct. 31, 2024. Did we miss a restaurant? Give us a shout at [email protected].

The stylish new Colonel’s Club is an ode to the original Colonel’s Club, a storied speakeasy and live music venue that operated in the same building in the 1960s. Then-owner Jesse Lee Sheppard—known around town as “The Colonel”—was a local pilot and entrepreneur whose Doberman often flew with him. Today, the image of a handsome dog is featured across the restaurant’s logo and design. Marina, a local pet from Franklin Dobermans, poses inside the Colonel’s Lounge.

20+ new restaurant openings in the Capital Region

 

Drink up: 7 new bars that opened over the last year

Just desserts: 5 sweet arrivals over the last year

Which restaurants moved or expanded over the past year?

The year of the pop-up: 6 new mobile eateries

 

Our Google Map of openings across the Capital Region

 

How local institutions are renovating to keep their legacies alive

The year’s biggest culinary trends

 

What’s the temperature on the industry from inside local kitchens? A convo with culinary entrepreneurs

This article was originally published in the December 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.


