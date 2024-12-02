The year in food: 50+ fresh concepts in the Capital Region

A lot can change in 12 months.

How many of your dinner reservations and happy hours lately have been at venues that didn’t exist this time last year? There’s been much to get excited about in greater Baton Rouge’s current culinary season, from competition-style barbecue to stylish fare served in vibey interiors.

A few patterns have emerged, including a surge of casual concepts with smaller, more economical footprints. Food trucks are still having a moment, with some translating their popularity into brick-and-mortar locations. Pop-ups are popping off, seducing diners with sourdough cinnamon rolls and Japanese stuffed rice balls. Longstanding restaurants are increasingly investing in glow-ups, remixing their menus and interiors.