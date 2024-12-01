Breaking down the year’s biggest culinary trends in the Capital Region

Food trucks going brick-and-mortar

Mobile concepts are on the move—to permanent locations, that is. Big Cheezy, Offset Smoker BBQ and Chicky Sandos opened storefronts this year. Street Food Munchies also found a less-mobile spot in the Mall of Louisiana, and Tre’s Street Kitchen began serving BRCC and Southern.

Food-centered events

We’re used to chowing and sipping during festival season, but 2024 proved hungry attendees have room for more. Ticketed events like Laura Siu-Nguyen’s Table Story and Eat the Boot’s blind dinners sold out over and over. Meanwhile, Night Market vendors like Oni Onigiri drew such long lines that the event’s next edition will move to a larger location.

Mashups

Local chefs have long channeled their creativity into fabulously Frankensteined dishes. Think: Elsie’s Red Bean Hummus or SoLou’s Shrimp Corn Dogs. And in 2024, we’ve seen new spots like Var’s Pizza dream up taco pizzas and The Patio meld Asian and Mexican flavors in tuna tostadas.

Viral dupes

One viral social post can propel a dish to stardom overnight. But, there’s nothing worse than seeing a mouthwatering clip and finding out it’s from an eatery cities, states or countries away. Luckily, local businesses are duping viral foods quicker than ever. Chocolate Bijoux has mastered the crispy pistachio filling of its Dubai Chocolate Bar, and CounterspaceBR occasionally serves cookie dough-stuffed croissants.

Build-your-own ____________

Forget CAVA, Chipotle and Subway. Okki Tokki, Prima Après and Crafted Nibbles opened this year with fully stocked bars where customers can build savory bowls, pasta boxes, desserts and charcuterie boards. Pickers can be choosy.

This article was originally published in the December 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.