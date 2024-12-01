Drink up: 7 new bars that opened over the last year

Developed by Cornelius Quarels of Main Lobby fame, Firehaus is a meticulously designed cashless wine bar in Mid City with a lounge and rooftop patio.

7450 Jefferson Highway

Opened: November 2023

Learn to make adult restoratives with the flair of a trained mixologist at this concept specializing in cocktail lessons.

214 Third St., Suite 1B

Opened: March 2024

Shoot pool and raise a glass at this downtown bar housed in the spot previously occupied by Boudreaux & Thibodeaux’s. Its moody-but-chill vibe is accented by lighted signs, graffiti-inspired art, dark furniture and industrial details.

1848 Charter St., Jackson, La.

Opened: April 2024

Taste premium rum imported from Cuba and finished at Galvez’s production facility in downtown Jackson. The bar and tasting room shakes up craft cocktails prepared with Galvez spirits.

5725 Essen Lane, Suite A

Opened: May 2024

Sip frozen bevs a’plenty at this homegrown daiquiri bar, specializing in craft concoctions like Strawberry Hennessy and Peach D’Ussé.

214 Third St., Suites 2A + 1A

Opened: July + October 2024

At Second Story, sip a spritz on the upstairs terrace overlooking Third Street. Or bar-hop downstairs to its sister club, Violet, set off in plum hues and serving quick-service drinks, VIP options and high-energy music.

This article was originally published in the December 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.