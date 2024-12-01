×
Drink up: 7 new bars that opened over the last year

  • By Maggie Heyn Richardson
  • Photography by Ariana Allison
This is part of 225's package on hot new restaurant openings.

Firehaus Rooftop Bar

1700 Government St.

Opened: October 2023

Developed by Cornelius Quarels of Main Lobby fame, Firehaus is a meticulously designed cashless wine bar in Mid City with a lounge and rooftop patio.

The Tipsy Librarian

7450 Jefferson Highway

Opened: November 2023

Learn to make adult restoratives with the flair of a trained mixologist at this concept specializing in cocktail lessons.

Somewhere Neighborhood Bar

214 Third St., Suite 1B

Opened: March 2024

Shoot pool and raise a glass at this downtown bar housed in the spot previously occupied by Boudreaux & Thibodeaux’s. Its moody-but-chill vibe is accented by lighted signs, graffiti-inspired art, dark furniture and industrial details.

Galvez Rum

1848 Charter St., Jackson, La.

Opened: April 2024

The distillery celebrated its grand opening with the first Galvez Rum Festival. Courtesy Galvez Rum

Taste premium rum imported from Cuba and finished at Galvez’s production facility in downtown Jackson. The bar and tasting room shakes up craft cocktails prepared with Galvez spirits.

Louisiana Daiquiri Factory

5725 Essen Lane, Suite A

Opened: May 2024

 

Sip frozen bevs a’plenty at this homegrown daiquiri bar, specializing in craft concoctions like Strawberry Hennessy and Peach D’Ussé.

Second Story + Violet Nightclub

214 Third St., Suites 2A + 1A

Opened: July + October 2024

At Second Story, sip a spritz on the upstairs terrace overlooking Third Street. Or bar-hop downstairs to its sister club, Violet, set off in plum hues and serving quick-service drinks, VIP options and high-energy music.

This article was originally published in the December 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.


