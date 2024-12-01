Just desserts: 5 sweet arrivals over the last year

The much-anticipated brainchild of a Lafayette entrepreneur opened last year right in time for Christmas in Perkins Rowe, bringing chunky, gooey cookies. It was followed less than a year later with the announcement of a second location in Bocage, slated to open last month.

7514 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Opened: November 2023

A former East Baton Rouge Parish School System math teacher opened the first Baton Rouge location of this Nashville chain, which stocks a dozen different cobbler flavors, and ice cream and cookies, too.

2625 Highland Road

Opened: February 2024

Dessert entrepreneur Zein Clayton was not yet even 20 years old when he opened his second location of Brusly’s popular snoball stand. Lines quickly formed for the frozen desserts piled high with cheesecake or cotton candy toppings. Clayton already has his eyes other markets, too.

1808 Perkins Road

Opened: May 2024

One of the city’s newest snoball stands revived an abandoned corner in the Garden District, where more than 30 flavors of snoballs are served from a repurposed horse trailer.

5725 N. Commerce St., St. Francisville

Opened: April 2024

Enjoy fresh creamy scoops, frozen desserts and nostalgia candy at this St. Francisville sweets shop, which reopened this year in a new location following a pandemic closure.

This article was originally published in the December 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.