As more design-driven eateries enter the market, longstanding restaurants are renovating

Brasserie Byronz: Swipe to see the before and after

Design-forward openings like The Supper Club in 2022 and Tsunami Highland and The Colonel’s Club this year have placed a premium on statement-making interiors that set the mood and tell a story. Existing concepts like Bistro Byronz have answered the demand for design with a flurry of renovations. The investments have been intended to help restaurants retain customers and attract more patrons to the more lucrative dinner service.

Jubans is a classic example. After closing during COVID, it reopened in 2022 with a new menu and head chef—and a massive renovation that brought a fresh theme and color palette to each of the establishment’s many separate dining rooms. It was an attempt to lure back longtime fans and attract younger diners, its partners told 225 at the time.

Mason’s Grill: Swipe to see the before and after

Numerous casual eateries have also redesigned to stay competitive. Last month, popular brunch spot Mason’s Grill completed a $500,000 gut job that opened the restaurant’s floor plan and added new tables, chairs, lighting and Louisiana artwork. Owner Rober Alamirie bought the business in 2022 with his wife and business partner, Christina, a designer. The two saw renovating as key to staying top of mind in a tough local restaurant market.

“We need to remain relevant and be able to provide the kind of experience we want to.” [Zippy’s owner Neal Hendrick on its $1.7 million expansion, completed this spring]

“To be honest, you’ve got to keep up with what’s going on in town,” Alamirie says. “There’s a lot of competition with new restaurants popping up all the time.”

Zippy’s, the Tex-Mex restaurant and bar on Perkins Road, also took on a major update this spring. Owner Neal Hendrick invested more than $1.7 million in an expansion that doubled the eatery’s size.

“It was time to do it,” Hendrick told 225. “We’ve been here 23 years, and we love the area, but we need to remain relevant and be able to provide the kind of experience we want to.”

Other recent reinventions

672 Jefferson Highway

Renovation completed: November 2023

A three-month reno brought a swankier vibe to this po-boy shop, now with a broader wine list, on-trend decor and menu updates.

4158 Government St.

Renovation completed: March 2024

The Mid City burger establishment zhuzhed its patio with additional shade features, fans and TVs.

This article was originally published in the December 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.