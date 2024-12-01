Which restaurants moved or expanded over the past year?

37306 Perkins Road, Prairieville

Opened: February 2024

Known for boiled crawfish, heaping piles of fried seafood and juicy burgers, Sammy’s expanded to Prairieville.

5951 N. Commerce St., St. Francisville

Opened: March 2024

The former Highland Road cafe reopened this year in a larger location.

4350 Highland Road

Opened: March 2024

After closing its Lee Drive eatery, NYB welcomed new digs on Highland Road with a fresh design and adult bevs.

1 Smart Way, Suite 100

Opened: April 2024

Fans of the sushi concept now have a splashy option at Highland and Bluebonnet featuring a wave-inspired design by Tiek Byday.

18135 E. Petroleum Drive, Suite J

Opened: June 2024

The fourth location of the Louisiana meat market debuted with a fresh amenity: fast-casual lunch featuring plate specials, sandwiches and more. Wagyu hotdog, anyone?

Inside the LSU Student Union and the Smith-Brown Memorial Union at Southern University

Opened: LSU – March 2024; Southern – September 2024

After debuting in Zachary i­­­n 2022, Golden Vegan spread this year to student unions at LSU and Southern, bringing Boom Boom Shrooms, Garden Veggie Wraps, vegan burgers and more to local college students and faculty.

Inside the Smith-Brown Memorial Union at Southern University and Baton Rouge Community College’s Bienvenue Student Center

Opened: August 2024

The food truck and LSU Tiger Stadium vendor opened its first brick-and-mortar locations at BRCC and Southern in time for the new school year, bringing Street Burgers doused in sweet-sticky Street Sauce to a new generation of fans.

3217 Perkins Road, Suite 1F

Opened: October 2024

Kid-preneurs and sisters Bailey Galloway and Harper Galloway leveled up their specialty popcorn business with a storefront at Perkins Road and Acadian Thruway. Choose from 14 flavors of sweet and savory popcorn, plus other up-market carnival fare.

