Which restaurants moved or expanded over the past year?

The new Mid City store offers dine-in seating and breakfast, coffee and peanut-free baked goods in the former Gov’t Taco location. Don’t skimp on the famed salted chocolate chip cookies and cinnamon rolls.
After debuting in Zachary in 2022, Golden Vegan spread this year to student unions at LSU and Southern, bringing Boom Boom Shrooms, Garden Veggie Wraps, vegan burgers and more to local college students and faculty.
Inside the Smith-Brown Memorial Union at Southern University and Baton Rouge Community College’s Bienvenue Student Center
Opened: August 2024
The food truck and LSU Tiger Stadium vendor opened its first brick-and-mortar locations at BRCC and Southern in time for the new school year, bringing Street Burgers doused in sweet-sticky Street Sauce to a new generation of fans.
Kid-preneurs and sisters Bailey Galloway and Harper Galloway leveled up their specialty popcorn business with a storefront at Perkins Road and Acadian Thruway. Choose from 14 flavors of sweet and savory popcorn, plus other up-market carnival fare.
This article was originally published in the December 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.