The year of the pop-up: 6 new mobile eateries

This is part of 225‘s package on hot new restaurant openings. Browse the rest of the list here.
Sushi Iku
Locations vary
Opened: October 2023
Rewriting the rules on sushi, Sushi Iku serves detailed hand rolls and other finely crafted sushi in a pop-up format. Baton Rouge breweries and bars have been a frequent stop for the popular Lafayette vendor.
Pick up orders directly from founder Melanie Hyatt’s front porch or at her regular appearances at Beaver’s Abundance Native Plant Nursery. All items are sourdough-based, from cinnamon rolls to bread.
Made-from-scratch pastries are the mainstay of this boutique bakery pop-up, now supplying House Brew inside Pelican to Mars.
Friends and former Chow Yum line cooks created a pop-up specializing in onigiri, Japanese stuffed rice balls. The mobile business appears at festivals, bars and breweries in Baton Rouge and beyond.
Sink your teeth into boutique Asian desserts like pandan tres leches cake and ube cookies at this south Louisiana vendor serving Baton Rouge and Lafayette.
2678 Government St.
Opened: July 2024
Open daily in the Pelican to Mars entrance, House Brew serves small-batch specialty coffee and tea drinks and local baked goods.
This article was originally published in the December 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.