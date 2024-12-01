The year of the pop-up: 6 new mobile eateries

Rewriting the rules on sushi, Sushi Iku serves detailed hand rolls and other finely crafted sushi in a pop-up format. Baton Rouge breweries and bars have been a frequent stop for the popular Lafayette vendor.

Locations vary

Opened: January 2024

Pick up orders directly from founder Melanie Hyatt’s front porch or at her regular appearances at Beaver’s Abundance Native Plant Nursery. All items are sourdough-based, from cinnamon rolls to bread.

Locations vary

Opened: January 2024

Made-from-scratch pastries are the mainstay of this boutique bakery pop-up, now supplying House Brew inside Pelican to Mars.

Locations vary

Opened: February 2024

Friends and former Chow Yum line cooks created a pop-up specializing in onigiri, Japanese stuffed rice balls. The mobile business appears at festivals, bars and breweries in Baton Rouge and beyond.

Locations vary

Opened: February 2024

Sink your teeth into boutique Asian desserts like pandan tres leches cake and ube cookies at this south Louisiana vendor serving Baton Rouge and Lafayette.

2678 Government St.

Opened: July 2024

Open daily in the Pelican to Mars entrance, House Brew serves small-batch specialty coffee and tea drinks and local baked goods.

