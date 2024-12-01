×
The year of the pop-up: 6 new mobile eateries

  • By Maggie Heyn Richardson
This is part of 225's package on hot new restaurant openings.

Sushi Iku

Locations vary

Opened: October 2023

Stock photo

 

 

Rewriting the rules on sushi, Sushi Iku serves detailed hand rolls and other finely crafted sushi in a pop-up format. Baton Rouge breweries and bars have been a frequent stop for the popular Lafayette vendor.

Yaya’s Blooms and Dough

Locations vary

Opened: January 2024

Courtesy Yaya’s Blooms and Dough

Pick up orders directly from founder Melanie Hyatt’s front porch or at her regular appearances at Beaver’s Abundance Native Plant Nursery. All items are sourdough-based, from cinnamon rolls to bread.

Mid City Bakery

Locations vary

Photo by Collin Richie

Opened: January 2024

Made-from-scratch pastries are the mainstay of this boutique bakery pop-up, now supplying House Brew inside Pelican to Mars.

Oni Onigiri

Locations vary

Opened: February 2024

Photo by Ariana Allison

Friends and former Chow Yum line cooks created a pop-up specializing in onigiri, Japanese stuffed rice balls. The mobile business appears at festivals, bars and breweries in Baton Rouge and beyond.

Mlem Mlem

Locations vary

Opened: February 2024

Courtesy Mlem Mlem

 

Sink your teeth into boutique Asian desserts like pandan tres leches cake and ube cookies at this south Louisiana vendor serving Baton Rouge and Lafayette.

House Brew

2678 Government St.

Opened: July 2024

Photo by Ariana Allison

Open daily in the Pelican to Mars entrance, House Brew serves small-batch specialty coffee and tea drinks and local baked goods.

This article was originally published in the December 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.


