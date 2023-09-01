×
Keep calm and game-day on

  • By Maggie Heyn Richardson, Jillian Elliott, Olivia Deffes, Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois
  • Photography by Collin Richie

Here’s what fans are munching, slurping and stewing in honor of the Tigers and Jaguars

Home-cooked meals fuel tailgaters from dawn to dusk on game day. Here’s a slice of what’s on the menu

The eras of tailgating

What to pack for an ice chest that stands out at the tailgate

How players pregame

From months of menu planning to 3 a.m. wake-up calls: How local caterers make game day taste like home

225’s guide to matchmaking LSU tailgate dishes

Where to watch football games if you’re not in the stands this season

What does Zippy’s have to say about it?

Have friends and family visiting from out of town? Here are some nearby hotels

Tailgate upgrades to take game-day celebrations up a notch—or two

This article was originally published in the September 2023 issue of 225 magazine.


