225’s guide to matchmaking LSU tailgate dishes

It’s a well-established phenomenon that seasoned LSU tailgaters coordinate home game menus like sorority girls choose outfits—with lots of thought and serious precision.
What to cook is influenced by a variety of game-day factors, from the opposing team’s mascot and geography to the weather and expected crowd size.
This year’s at-home face-offs against Arkansas and Florida mean there’ll be plenty of whole hog and alligator on offer. But between those obvious eat-the-opponent guardrails, lots of creativity will ensue. Here’s a look at what you might see.
Sept. 8
Grambling Tigers
High temperatures; two in-state, tiger-repped teams
All-Louisiana menus led by jambalaya and red beans and rice
Sept. 12
Arkansas Razorbacks
Wooo, pig, sooie!
Pork-centric, from whole hog to cracklins
Oct. 14
Auburn Tigers
Large crowd sizes; likely a day game
Think volume—easy dishes like chicken wings and pulled pork
Oct. 21
Army Mules
Feel the patriotism.
All-American hot dogs and hamburgers, flag cakes
Nov. 11
Florida Gators
A team Tiger fans love to beat, with a mascot that brings Louisianians joy to eat.