225’s guide to matchmaking LSU tailgate dishes

It’s a well-established phenomenon that seasoned LSU tailgaters coordinate home game menus like sorority girls choose outfits—with lots of thought and serious precision.

What to cook is influenced by a variety of game-day factors, from the opposing team’s mascot and geography to the weather and expected crowd size.

This year’s at-home face-offs against Arkansas and Florida mean there’ll be plenty of whole hog and alligator on offer. But between those obvious eat-the-opponent guardrails, lots of creativity will ensue. Here’s a look at what you might see.