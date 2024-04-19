Our guide to happy hour in Baton Rouge

This article was originally published in the December 2023 issue of 225 Magazine. Confirm current specials with restaurants and bars before visiting.

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere. Actually, make that 3 o’clock. Or even … 11 a.m.? Happy hours start early in Baton Rouge, and they are plentiful.

Because happy hour is about more than saving a dollar on draft beers. It’s a ritual. And with so much chaos in the world, it’s one we need.

So don’t be afraid to try something new. Venture across town. Change up your drink order. Chat with a bartender. Invite out that new coworker. Break a ritual to build a new one. This is your hour. Make it a happy one.