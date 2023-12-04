How to make the most of happy hour around town

Be mindful of start and end times.

We’ve compiled a detailed list of days of the weeks and times for local happy hours—take notes. Arrive early to give yourself enough time to enjoy the specials, especially if the discounts only last a few hours.

Catch a ride.

It can be easy to enjoy one cocktail too many, especially when they are discounted. Be sure to designate a sober driver or hitch a rideshare to ensure a safe night—and many more happy hours to come.

Pace yourself.

Happy hours are marathons, not sprints. Take it slow and savor each sip. We recommend starting with a drink to enjoy while browsing the menu, then ordering a snack or meal before ending your evening with one more cocktail. Don’t forget that happy hours are offered daily all over town, so rest assured you’ll get to enjoy many more drinks in the future.

Make it a meal.

Nowadays, happy hours offer deals for more than drinks. Need a last-minute meal to go with your bevs? Check out happy hours that include discounted dishes so you can snack between cocktails without having to worry about a hefty check at the end of the night.

Read the fine print.

Most happy hour food deals are only for dine-in customers, and some happy hour specials are only for customers seated at the bar.

Try something new.

With deals on drinks and meals, you might as well take the opportunity to sample something you’ve never tried before. Lower prices from happy hours make new treats accessible without breaking the bank.

This article was originally published in the December 2023 issue of 225 magazine.