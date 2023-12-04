The anatomy of a bar cart: How to create your own at-home happy hours

Sometimes plans for a night out never make it out of the group chat. We’ve all been there. Either we’re too tired to commit to those happy hour plans, or our couch just looks too inviting.

Luckily, there’s the bar cart. It plays double duty as trendy decor and a place to neatly stash alcohol. Having a dedicated space for drink making is essential for hosting low-key gatherings and fancy dinner parties or simply mastering at-home bartender skills with TikTok cocktail recipes.

Because who says you can’t nurse a homemade mojito while binge-watching your favorite show or balance a freshly shaken cosmo in one hand while you do dishes with the other?