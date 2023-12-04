**Included in happy hour specials when the drink is offered on tap.

Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine

Fighattan: Calvados apple brandy meets Penelope Bourbon, Southern amaro, mission fig liqueur and barrel-aged orange liqueur in a drink that hits all the wintry notes.

The Grinch: Crème de menthe, cream, spritz and white chocolate liqueur make for a drink reminiscent of the mischievous, green Dr. Seuss character.

The Brakes Bar at Spoke & Hub

Chartreuse Vert: Pressed green apple, ginger, sage, mint and basil meld for a refreshing cocktail.

Southern Longleaf Pine Margarita: Who says you can’t enjoy margaritas when it’s cold out? This one features lemongrass, thyme-kumquat liqueur, fleur de sel, bay and sassafras.

City Pork Jefferson

Penicillin: This smokey drink is sure to warm you up with winter spices, scotch, honey, ginger and lemon topped with candied ginger.

Cran-Merry Fizz: City Pork tries its hand at a holiday French 75, with gin, rosemary syrup, cranberry, lemon and prosecco.

Chow Yum

Seoul Searcher: A bourbon cocktail gets fresh and fragrant with apple soju, mint and vanilla.

Hazy Shade of Winter: Mulled wine and tequila mingle with a splash of grapefruit for a tropical taste in the chilled weather.

Hayride Scandal

Hot cocktails*: Along with seasonal drinks, Hayride is serving up some steaming beverages to help you warm up when it’s cold outside. Grab a toasty Hot Toddy, Hot Buttered Rum or Mulled Wine to beat the chill and get into the holiday spirit.

Bug-Out Dug-out: For those adventurous drinkers this cocktail is made with rye, Szechuan, Scorpion bitters and—wait for it—roasted crickets.

Use Your Noggin: An eggnog like you’ve never tried before, this creamy drink is made with tequila, dry curacao, lemon, pecan and cinnamon.

Cajun Navy: Looking for something strong? This drink is made with Navy-strength rum, spiced rum, lemon, orgeat and egg white.

Midnight Tonic: A great nightcap, this cocktail uses espresso liqueur, orange bitters and tonic.

Slaughterhouse 75: Scotch, lemon, smoked lager and rosemary combine for this specialty cocktail.

What’s the Dill with Sweden: Made with aquavit, orange liqueur, lemon, dill and soda, this drink is full of unique flavors.

Mid City Beer Garden *

S’mores Old Fashioned: The gang behind the Beer Garden is sprucing up the Old Fashioned with sweet flavors from toasty campfire nights. Marshmallow syrup, chocolate bitters, chocolate liquor and a few sprays of mezcal spritz are added to this drink before it’s topped with a toasted marshmallow garnish.

Cran Daddy: Four Roses whiskey is mixed with cranberry liquor, rosemary syrup, muddled rosemary, lemon and orange juice before being topped with a spoon of sugary, frothed egg white. To complete the drink’s festive look, it’s garnished with rosemary and served up in a rocks glass.

La Contea

Smoked Rosemary Old Fashioned: The classic cocktail gets reimagined for the holidays with Penelope Architect French Oak Staved Bourbon, housemade rosemary syrup, Sugarfield Honey Liqueur, a dash of orange bitters. It’s served on the rocks in a smoked glass with singed rosemary stems.

Spiced Cranberry Holiday Punch: Someone spiked the punch at La Contea. This fruity drink is made with Tito’s Vodka, housemade spiced cranberry compote and lemon juice and topped with a splash of sparkling Prosecco.

Santa’s Cookie Cocktail: This one might make the big man forget the chocolate chip treats and instead opt for one with vanilla vodka, amaretto, and hazelnut and white chocolate liqueurs.

The Overpass Merchant

Remi’s Mulled Cider: This warm drink, with apples, oranges, brown sugar and festive spices, can be made zero-proof or with brown sugar bourbon, mezcal or spiced rum.

Rocca Pizzeria*

Apple-Rol Spritz: A seasonal version of the drink that’s synonymous with summer vacations, this Aperol Spritz is made with Aperol, cider, apple butter, rosemary and prosecco.

Rosa Rocca: Apple brandy, lime and housemade grenadine are topped with pomegranate foam—yes, you read that right.

Frozen Espresso Martini: A frosty vodka drink gets a jolt of caffeine from coffee and chocolate liqueurs and espresso.

Tin Roof Brewing Co.**

Quaked Oatmeal Stout: Made with midnight wheat and pale chocolate malts, this stout is swirled with maple and brown sugar.

Ambrosia IPA: Grandma’s ambrosia salad gets a hoppy makeover with this hazy beer chock full of coconut, tangerine, sweet cherry, pineapple and marshmallow flavor.

This article was originally published in the December 2023 issue of 225 magazine.