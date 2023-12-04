Where to find food-centric happy hour specials around Baton Rouge

Daily, 2-7 p.m.

Ease into a charcuterie board for two for $15 during The Gregory’s seven-days-a-week happy hour inside the artsy-edgy Watermark hotel. Chef Patrick Trahan sources artisan cured meats from Denver-based River Bear American Meats and cheeses from New Orleans’ St. James Cheese Company to create a board rounded out by porter mustard, fruit compote and pickles—all housemade—and baguette slices. Savor fennel pollen salami, cured pork shoulder and beef bresaola, along with cheeses like St. Malachi, blue ash and manchego. They’re tasty foils for $10 cocktails and $6 wine and $5 beer specials. Best of all, valet parking is free (not including tip) when you present your receipt to the parking attendant.

Solera

4205 Perkins Road

Tuesday-Friday, times vary

Along with discounted drinks, take advantage of dine-in Tapas Tuesday specials with nice prices on stuffed piquillo peppers, patatas bravas and other Spanish tapas. Knock a few dollars off the restaurant’s signature paella and sangria pitchers on Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m.

Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine

7731 Jefferson Highway

Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m.

Sip $5 wine, cocktails and craft beers, and dig into chargrilled oysters, Gulf fish tacos, Korean chicken sandwiches, burgers and more. Dishes range from $9-$16.

Our Mom’s

250 W. Lee Drive

Monday-Saturday, 2-6 p.m.

Sunday, all day

The week’s rotating food and drink specials include $5 burgers on Mondays and $5 roast beef po-boys on Wednesdays. On Thursdays, raise a glass to $5 martinis and 25% discounts for LSU students and faculty.

Soji Modern Asian

5050 Government St.

Tuesday-Sunday, 5-7 p.m.

With $3 beers and small plates at $6 or $7, you could exit Soji with a happy hour tab hovering around $10. Choose from Szechuan chicken wings, shumai dumplings, steamed edamame and three different sushi rolls, and select from $7 wines and cocktails. The Thursday Girls’ Night Out special bundles a cocktail, sushi roll and small plate for $25.

Rocca Pizzeria

3897 Government St.

Tuesday-Friday, 2-6 p.m.

Rocca’s generous dine-in happy hour features four half-priced, wood-fired pies and half-priced select wines, beer and cocktails. The black truffle popcorn, Rocca meatball and gluten-free citrus olives are also discounted, making this a happy happy hour indeed.

Umami Japanese Bistro

3930 Burbank Drive

Monday-Thursday, 4-6 p.m.

What better onramp to high-quality sushi than Umami’s happy hour, which offers salmon or yellowtail rolls, grilled nasu (eggplant) nigiri, pork dumplings and other tasty bites for just $4 or $5. Pair them with $5 sake and $6 cocktails, like the Japanese mule or lychee martini. Wine Down Wednesdays feature two-for-one glasses or bottles of house wine served 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

The Smiling Dog

4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m.

Order a $6 half-pound burger with fries on Tuesdays from 6-10 p.m. at this canine-loving pub that includes a doggie menu and patio dining for pooches. On Thursdays from 6-10 p.m., all appetizers, including faves like chicken wings and cheese curd poutine, are half priced. So is the complete list of 32 draft beers.

This article was originally published in the December 2023 issue of 225 magazine.