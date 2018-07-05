The new work of three Baton Rouge artists will be unveiled at Baton Rouge Gallery’s opening reception for the month of July this Thursday. The artwork will be featured in the gallery until July 26, with pieces in several mediums, including drawings, sculptures and photography.

The three featured artists are wildlife artist Mary Lee Eggart, sculpture artist Michael W. Howes and photographer Amy James.

Attendees will be treated to complimentary drinks, hors d’oeuvres and live music. The Baton Rouge Gallery’s opening receptions usually take place on the first Wednesday of every month, but July’s reception has been moved to Thursday to accommodate for the Independence Day holiday.

The gallery has also adjusted the hours of its monthly receptions to allow its prospective patrons more time to attend after getting off of work—the receptions will now open at 6 p.m. and close at 9 p.m.

The Baton Rouge Gallery’s opening reception for the month of July is Thursday, July 5, at 6 p.m. The gallery is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive.