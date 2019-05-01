May 2019 Calendar of Events

May 3

Live After Five partners with the Crawfish King Cook-Off this year. Guests can also enjoy a performance by ’80s cover band Werewolf. downtownbr.org

May 4

Sip sip hooray! The Guaranty Foundation hosts Corked 5K. Every mile on the run will offer different wines to choose from. corked5k.com

May 4

The LSU AgCenter Botanic Garden hosts the Children’s Garden Festival. Children ages 6 to 12 will learn about composting, planting, snakes, bees and butterflies, and make crafts. Find the event on Facebook

May 5

Bike for a cause during the No Such Thing as Impossible Bike Ride beginning and ending at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Participants can bike 10, 40 or 75 miles. mcmainscdc.org

May 9-12

Disney on Ice is heading to the Red Stick with characters like Tinker Bell, Coco’s Miguel Rivera, Moana and more. disneyonice.com

May 10

A community of creativity

The Hot Art, Cool Nights annual spring art hop is going down, with local artists showing their works in restaurants, businesses and booths across the Mid City area. Check out some of the region’s most talented photographers, painters, designers, chefs and more at this can’t-miss event. midcitymerchantsbr.org

May 11

The Baton Rouge Funk Festival is back for its third year. Head to Tin Roof Brewing Co. for a day of good music, art vendors and cold beer. tinroofbeer.com

May 12

Wish mom a happy Mother’s Day at the Baton Rouge Zoo. The first 100 moms will receive a flower. There will also be shows in the education amphitheater all day. brzoo.org

May 17

Veterans and civilians are invited to the inaugural Louisiana Veterans Charity Ball for a night of dancing, music and food. wafacvets.com

May 18

The Robert A. Bogan Baton Rouge Fire Museum hosts Music and Mudbugs, a crawfish boil and live music extravaganza. Enjoy food, craft beer and more. Find the event on Facebook

Shucking good time

The second annual Baton Rouge Oyster Festival brings downtown Baton Rouge live music, good food and, of course, plenty of oyster shucking. The event is free, but VIP tickets are also available. batonrougeoysterfestival.com

Live colorfully

Baton Rouge is getting a bit brighter as The Color Run comes to town! Colored powder is thrown on participants as they complete the 5K route. The untimed event ends with a finish fest even more vibrant than how you’ll look at the end. Just make sure to wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty! thecolorrun.com

May 19

Head to the City-Brooks Community Park for BREC’s Art Unleashed event and a day of art, food and music. Be sure to dress your doggie for the costume contest. brec.org

May 25-26

A little bit country

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Bayou Country Superfest returns to Tiger Stadium for a two-day country music extravaganza. The headliners are some of the biggest names in country music: Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and more. bayoucountrysuperfest.com

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

Now – May 5: New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, nojazzfest.com

May 23: Paul McCartney, smoothiekingcenter.com

May 25: Ariana Grande, smoothiekingcenter.com

May 28 – June 2: Come From Away, saengernola.com

LAFAYETTE

May 11: The Art of 5K, acadianacenterforthearts.org

May 18: Lynyrd Skynyrd: Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour, cajundome.com

May 23 – June 2: Cajun Heartland State Fair, cajundome.com

ARTS EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

All month

Check out the ceramic sculptures of LSU School of Art Reilly visiting artist Matt Wedel at the LSU Museum of Art’s new exhibition, “Matt Wedel: On the Verge,” continuing until September. lsumoa.org

May 2

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra closes its season with Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky’s masterwork “Pictures at an Exhibition” at First Baptist Church. brso.org

May 10-19

Join Theatre Baton Rouge as it embarks on a journey of passion and discovery with the production of 33 Variations. Follow the lives of two people separated by 200 years as they come to terms with themselves and the world around them. theatrebr.org

May 12

Red Magnolia Theatre Company presents “Motherhood Out Loud,” a dinner theater event at Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine. redmagnoliatc.org

May 23-26

Christian Youth Theatre presents Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach. Join children from around the area at the LSU Shaver Theater as they tell the story of a boy’s unbelievable journey. cytbatonrouge.org

May 31 – June 9

Round out this month with the opening night of Sleeping Beauty, performed by Playmakers of Baton Rouge with new characters and new music. playmakersbr.org

MUSIC EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

May 1

The Band Perry brings its new style to the Varsity Theatre. Mostly known for country-pop songs, the band is turning toward electronic pop and will perform songs from its EP, Coordinates. varsitytheatre.com

May 2

Enjoy Phat Hat for a free concert at Perkins Rowe during the Rock N Rowe concert series. This Baton Rouge funk band specializes in the greatest hits from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. perkinsrowe.com

May 3

Girlpool is coming to Mid City Ballroom with guests Hatchie and Claud. The Los Angeles indie-rock band is known for its song “Cut Your Bangs” and will perform songs from its recently released album, What Chaos is Imaginary. midcityballroom.com

May 8

• Head over to Manship Theatre for Joshua Radin with special guest Cary Brothers. Radin’s acoustic styling and contemporary folk songs will be on display for one night only. manshiptheatre.org

• Blue October plays at the Varsity Theatre. The Texas-based alternative rock band will be performing hits like “Into the Ocean” and new single “I Hope You’re Happy.” varsitytheatre.com

May 9

Perkins Rowe’s Rock N Rowe series concludes the season with local jazz and R&B favorite The Michael Foster Project. perkinsrowe.com

May 10

Dust off those cowboy (or cowgirl) boots and head over to The Texas Club for Jessie James Decker. The country music singer, who spent part of her childhood in Louisiana, is coming to the Red Stick to perform hits like “Almost Over You.” thetexasclub.com

May 11

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel hosts Color Me Badd, the iconic R&B group that has sold more than 12 million records in the United States. lbatonrouge.com

May 17

Head to the Galvez Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge for the final Live After Five of the season with New Orleans favorites Rebirth Brass Band taking the stage. downtownbr.org