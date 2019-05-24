June 2019 Calendar of Events

June 1 + 8

• Meet the makers

Summer is the perfect time to refresh your art collection. Head to one of Baton Rouge’s open-air makers markets to browse local artwork and handcrafted goods. The Baton Rouge Arts Market is June 1, 8 a.m.-noon, at Fifth and Main streets downtown. The Mid City Makers Market is June 8, 4-8 p.m., at 541 S. Eugene St. artsbr.org/batonrougeartsmarket and midcitymakers.market

• Starting off the month with a splash, Rocketkidz Rookies Triathlon is going down at BREC’s Liberty Lagoon. This beginner race is for kids ages 3-10 and welcomes training wheels, tricycles and flotation devices. rocketkidz.com

June 1

The I CARE Prevention Summit will be held at the Pennington Conference Center. The event focuses on prevention education about gun violence, cyber safety, bullying and suicide in East Baton Rouge schools. There will also be a kid’s zone at the event. icare.ebrschools.org

June 8

• Festival days

Get ready for good food, live music and culture. IWE Festival returns to Southern University for its third year. The free family-friendly event showcases urban art and culture through literacy. The event includes a kids’ zone, author meet-and-greets and plenty of vendors. bebatonrouge.com/IWE-festival

• A prehistoric party

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is hosting Dino Day. This family-friendly event presents interactive activities, special speakers and performances, and a chance to meet Jason, a 65-million-year-old triceratops. lasm.org

June 9

The First Annual Tee-Up Forever 44 Tournament celebrates the life of Wayde Sims, an LSU basketball player who was killed last year. The event is at Topgolf, and proceeds go toward the Wayde Forever 44 Fund, which helps LSU students with emotional support animals. topgolf.com

June 15

• Red Stick pride

Baton Rouge Pride Fest brings entertainment and art to the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena. Enjoy performances by singers Frenchie Davis and Pepper MaShay, as well as work from artists around Baton Rouge. There will also be a resource fair with information on local businesses that support the LGBTQ community and a children’s area with activities like Drag Queen Story Time. batonrougepride.org

• Flowers & fun

While the sun is shining and the kids are out of school, check out LSU AgCenter’s Garden Fest. The festival celebrates agriculture and locally grown foods. Guests can enjoy breakfast and kid-friendly activities including water slides and hayrides. lsuagcenter.com

June 16

Celebrate Father’s Day at the Zoo! BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo hosts dad-and-me activities and safari amphitheater programs. brzoo.org

June 21

Spend some time bowling, and save an entire species while you are at it. Bowling for Rhinos is a national fundraising effort put on by the American Association of Zoo Keepers. The Baton Rouge chapter will hold its annual bowl-a-thon at All Star Lanes Baton Rouge. Proceeds go to four rhino sanctuaries around the world. aazk.org

June 29

Head over to Mid City for a puptastic afternoon! Houk’s & Hounds, a dog adoption and family fun event, will feature pets from Pit Stop Rescue and West Feliciana Humane Society available for adoption, as well as food and snoballs. The event is hosted by The Houk Group at 3786 Government St. Find more information on Facebook.

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

June 1-2

New Orleans Oyster Festival, nolaoysterfest.org

June 14-16

Kinky Boots, saengernola.com

June 19

Twenty One Pilots, smoothiekingcenter.com

LAFAYETTE

June 1-2

Cajun Heartland State Fair, cajundome.com

June 6

“Our Place in Space” by Alicia Chaisson, acadianacenterforthearts.org

ARTS EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

Opening June 1

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum debuts its “ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection” exhibition this month. The exhibition will continue into August and celebrates tools and the transformation of utilitarian objects into works of art. lasm.org

June 5

Baton Rouge Gallery hosts its monthly First Wednesday exhibition reception with four artist spotlights. Guests can view and enjoy the art of BRG members James Flynn, Randell Henry, Phyllis Lear and David Scott Smith. batonrougegallery.org

Ending June 9

LSU Museum of Art ends its exhibition, “Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism Through the French Lens.” The show explores French Impressionism of the 19th century and America’s interpretation of the style. lsumoa.org

Now through June 9

Check out Playmakers of Baton Rouge’s production of Sleeping Beauty before the production ends its run this month. playmakersbr.org

June 14-30

Theatre Baton Rouge’s production of Newsies takes the stage. Tickets are $30 for adults and $19 for students. theatrebr.org

June 21-23

New Venture Theatre stages its production of Disney’s Aladdin Jr., based on the beloved animated film and its hit Broadway show. The performance will be held at the Shaver Theatre at LSU. newventuretheatre.org

June 27

Get creative for a good cause. Painting With a Twist is teaming up with Ghana Educational Collaborative for its Painting with a Purpose event. Proceeds will go to the organization, which provides scholarships and mentorship and leadership experiences to students all over the world. paintingwithatwist.com

June 29

Baton Rouge Gallery continues its Movies & Music on the Lawn series this month. The night will feature the 1924 silent film The Last Laugh with an original soundtrack performed live by local indie band Wumbo. batonrougegallery.org

MUSIC EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

June 1

• Cult 45 Entertainment hosts the 45 Mini Fest at Beauvoir Park, featuring performances by Olde Spanish, Ria Rosa, Michael Armstead, Joe Scott, Baby in the 90s and many other acts. cult45entertainment.com

• Red Dragon Listening Room is kicking off the month with a mega performance of three Americana singers. Will Kimbrough, Grayson Capps and Corky Hughes, who all perform in the band Willie Sugarcapps, will take the stage as a trio. reddragonlr.com

June 2

Upstate New York band The Mammals brings its “vintage pop” and contemporary folk stylings to the Dyson House Listening Room at Zeeland Street Market. dysonhouselr.com

June 6

Check out Loudness War at Varsity Theatre. The Baton Rouge garage rock band will play with special guests Hydra Plane and Booze. varsitytheatre.com

June 8

• Get groovy with Little River Band at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. The rock band, which has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, is known for classics like “Help is On its Way.” lbatonrouge.com

• Earth, a Washington rock group, is coming to Mid City Ballroom. The band is known for its intense and mostly instrumental music. midcityballroom.com

June 14

• We’re all just “Killin’ Time” until we see Clint Black at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. The country star is known for hits throughout the last three decades, such as “I Don’t Need Your Rockin’ Chair” and “Like the Rain.” lbatonrouge.com

• New Orleans band Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue brings its country dance hall vibe to Zeeland Street Market courtesy of Dyson House Listening Room. dysonhouselr.com

June 15

Baton Rouge country singer Chase Tyler is hosting his CD release party at the Texas Club. Tyler, whose music is often inspired by growing up in Louisiana, is releasing his third full-length album. thetexasclub.com

June 16

Citizen Cope will be at Varsity Theatre supporting his newest album, Heroin and Helicopters. The singer-songwriter specializes in a blend of folk, soul, blues and rock music. varsitytheatre.com

June 22

The Bandito Food & Music Festival takes over Galvez Plaza downtown this month. Besides the music lineup, the event boasts barbecue and taco competitions featuring local chefs, as well as food from the likes of Gov’t Taco, Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine and BRQ Seafood & Barbeque. banditofestival.com

June 30

Rounding out the month, the Outlaws and Renegades Tour is coming to the Raising Cane’s River Center. Travis Tritt, The Charlie Daniels Band and Cadillac 3 have teamed up to bring audiences a night of country twang with a little bit of hard rock. raisingcanesrivercenter.com