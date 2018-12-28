January 2019 Calendar of Events

Jan. 3-6
Breaking the ice
As Outkast famously reminded us, the only thing that’s cooler than being cool is “ice cold.” Cirque du Soleil brings chills to the Raising Cane’s River Center with its show, “Crystal: A Breakthrough Ice Experience.” Ice skaters and acrobats from around the world will perform in a story about imagination and self-discovery. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
Jan. 5
Put those hours of binging true-crime podcasts to good use at Phil Brady’s Bar’s Murder at the Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball. You’ll solve a fictional murder mystery, where guests play different suspicious characters. Dinner will include Grand Isle cheesy shrimp and corn bruschetta and king cake bread pudding. 6-9 p.m. Register with Eventbrite.
Jan. 8
Take the little ones—particularly the ones who love animals—to Zoo & Me Morning: Warm and Fuzzy, a monthly series at the Baton Rouge Zoo that incorporates activities like train rides, animal encounters and art projects.
9:30-11:30 a.m. brzoo.org
Jan. 11
Start practicing your mic drops now ahead of Opera Louisiane’s Sing and Swing Celebrity Karaoke Competition at Crowne Plaza. Music by Ned Fasullo and His Big Band. 7:30-11 p.m. operalouisiane.com
Jan. 11
If you like games and off-the-cuff entertainment, head to this month’s Family Dinner Improv Show. Expect the unexpected (and also a full bar with drink specials). 7:30 p.m. manshiptheatre.org
Jan. 12
If you can’t handle the heat …
… Then this event may not be for you. The traveling annual World Hot Sauce Awards will be hosted by Louisiana Culinary Institute this year, and the event is sure to be fire. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. lci.edu
Jan. 18-20
A running start
After all the delicious feasting you took part in over the holidays, begin the new year with a good run at the three-day long Louisiana Marathon festivities. On Friday, enjoy The Louisiana Marathon Expo featuring plenty of Louisiana music at the Raising Cane’s River Center. On Saturday, it’s off to the races with the 5K, Quarter Marathon, Kids Marathon and the Louisiana Street Food Festival afterward. The half and full marathon round out the weekend Sunday. thelouisianamarathon.com
Jan. 18-21
Come together
The Wall Project’s annual four-day MLK Festival of Service on MLK Day weekend relies on thousands of volunteers to help beautify the city by picking up trash, planting urban gardens, painting murals or just adding a fresh coat of paint. Whether you’re an artist or just want to offer an extra set of hands, all volunteers are welcome. thewallsproject.org
On the road
NEW ORLEANS
Jan. 1: Texas and Georgia face off in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, allstatesugarbowl.org
Jan. 8-13: Les Miserables, saengernola.com
Jan. 15: Justin Timberlake, smoothiekingcenter.com
LAFAYETTE
Jan. 10-13: Mid-Winter Fair Rodeo, midwinterrodeo.com
Jan. 23-30: Cinema on the Bayou Film Festival, cinemaonthebayou.com
ARTS EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS
All month
LSU art professor Malcolm McClay’s “Swimming to Inishkeel” display at the LSU Museum of Art is a multimedia exhibit that intertwines sculptural and performance work. The exhibit centers around his meditative daily swims to Inishkeel, an island off the coast of Ireland. The show continues until Feb. 10. lsumoa.org
Closing this month
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s “Lin Emery: A Force of Nature” showcases the works of the New Orleans artist well known for her kinetic art, such as her reflective wind-powered and musical sculptures. The show wraps up Jan. 13. lasm.org
Jan. 25-26
Of Moving Colors presents the 10th annual “Kick It Out” dance performance. This year’s two-hour show at the Manship Theatre will include performers of all ages with the theme “Around the World.” ofmovingcolors.org
Jan. 27-28
The Nova Scotia Mermaid Theatre’s Hungry Caterpillar comes to the Manship Theatre for two days only. Take the kids to watch their favorite book come to life. manshiptheatre.org
MUSIC EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS
Jan. 4
New Orleans singer-songwriter Lynn Drury and Cajun soul singer Patrick Cooper perform at Dyson House Listening Room with Baton Rouge’s own Palomino Darling. 7 p.m. dysonhouselr.com
Jan. 18
New Orleans cover band The Molly Ringwalds makes its way to L’Auberge Casino & Hotel to cover your favorite ’80s songs. 9 p.m. lbatonrouge.com
Jan. 18
Corey Smith, a country singer from Georgia, strums his guitar and sings some tunes at The Texas Club. 9 p.m. thetexasclub.com
Jan. 18
Hydra Plane, the Baton Rouge band with genre-blending funk sounds, takes the Varsity’s stage with special guests RiaRosa, _thesmoothcat & 9th Life and Gools. 9 p.m. varsitytheatre.com
Jan. 19
New Orleans folk singer-songwriter Kristin Diable plays Dyson House. 7 p.m. dysonhouselr.com
Jan. 26
Flow Tribe, a New Orleans funk band, takes the stage at The Varsity. 9 p.m. varsitytheatre.com
Hey, jealousy! The ’90s rock band Gin Blossoms will command the stage at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. 8 p.m. lbatonrouge.com
Jan. 30
Jesse Cook, a Canadian guitarist, composer and producer, performs at the Manship Theatre, blending flamenco rumba and jazz sounds. 7:30 p.m. manshiptheatre.org
Jan. 31
Nashville band Unraveling the Wilburys takes the stage at the Manship Theatre to pay tribute to the Traveling Wilburys, a group featuring the likes of Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. 7:30 p.m. manshiptheatre.org
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!