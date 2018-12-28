January 2019 Calendar of Events

Jan. 3-6

Breaking the ice

As Outkast famously reminded us, the only thing that’s cooler than being cool is “ice cold.” Cirque du Soleil brings chills to the Raising Cane’s River Center with its show, “Crystal: A Breakthrough Ice Experience.” Ice skaters and acrobats from around the world will perform in a story about imagination and self-discovery. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Jan. 5

Put those hours of binging true-crime podcasts to good use at Phil Brady’s Bar’s Murder at the Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball. You’ll solve a fictional murder mystery, where guests play different suspicious characters. Dinner will include Grand Isle cheesy shrimp and corn bruschetta and king cake bread pudding. 6-9 p.m. Register with Eventbrite.

Jan. 8

Take the little ones—particularly the ones who love animals—to Zoo & Me Morning: Warm and Fuzzy, a monthly series at the Baton Rouge Zoo that incorporates activities like train rides, animal encounters and art projects.

9:30-11:30 a.m. brzoo.org

Jan. 11

Start practicing your mic drops now ahead of Opera Louisiane’s Sing and Swing Celebrity Karaoke Competition at Crowne Plaza. Music by Ned Fasullo and His Big Band. 7:30-11 p.m. operalouisiane.com

Jan. 11

If you like games and off-the-cuff entertainment, head to this month’s Family Dinner Improv Show. Expect the unexpected (and also a full bar with drink specials). 7:30 p.m. manshiptheatre.org

Jan. 12

If you can’t handle the heat …

… Then this event may not be for you. The traveling annual World Hot Sauce Awards will be hosted by Louisiana Culinary Institute this year, and the event is sure to be fire. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. lci.edu

Jan. 18-20

A running start

After all the delicious feasting you took part in over the holidays, begin the new year with a good run at the three-day long Louisiana Marathon festivities. On Friday, enjoy The Louisiana Marathon Expo featuring plenty of Louisiana music at the Raising Cane’s River Center. On Saturday, it’s off to the races with the 5K, Quarter Marathon, Kids Marathon and the Louisiana Street Food Festival afterward. The half and full marathon round out the weekend Sunday. thelouisianamarathon.com

Jan. 18-21

Come together

The Wall Project’s annual four-day MLK Festival of Service on MLK Day weekend relies on thousands of volunteers to help beautify the city by picking up trash, planting urban gardens, painting murals or just adding a fresh coat of paint. Whether you’re an artist or just want to offer an extra set of hands, all volunteers are welcome. thewallsproject.org

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

Jan. 1: Texas and Georgia face off in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, allstatesugarbowl.org

Jan. 8-13: Les Miserables, saengernola.com

Jan. 15: Justin Timberlake, smoothiekingcenter.com

LAFAYETTE

Jan. 10-13: Mid-Winter Fair Rodeo, midwinterrodeo.com

Jan. 23-30: Cinema on the Bayou Film Festival, cinemaonthebayou.com

ARTS EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

All month

LSU art professor Malcolm McClay’s “Swimming to Inishkeel” display at the LSU Museum of Art is a multimedia exhibit that intertwines sculptural and performance work. The exhibit centers around his meditative daily swims to Inishkeel, an island off the coast of Ireland. The show continues until Feb. 10. lsumoa.org

Closing this month

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s “Lin Emery: A Force of Nature” showcases the works of the New Orleans artist well known for her kinetic art, such as her reflective wind-powered and musical sculptures. The show wraps up Jan. 13. lasm.org

Jan. 25-26

Of Moving Colors presents the 10th annual “Kick It Out” dance performance. This year’s two-hour show at the Manship Theatre will include performers of all ages with the theme “Around the World.” ofmovingcolors.org

Jan. 27-28

The Nova Scotia Mermaid Theatre’s Hungry Caterpillar comes to the Manship Theatre for two days only. Take the kids to watch their favorite book come to life. manshiptheatre.org

MUSIC EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

Jan. 4

New Orleans singer-songwriter Lynn Drury and Cajun soul singer Patrick Cooper perform at Dyson House Listening Room with Baton Rouge’s own Palomino Darling. 7 p.m. dysonhouselr.com

Jan. 18

New Orleans cover band The Molly Ringwalds makes its way to L’Auberge Casino & Hotel to cover your favorite ’80s songs. 9 p.m. lbatonrouge.com

Jan. 18

Corey Smith, a country singer from Georgia, strums his guitar and sings some tunes at The Texas Club. 9 p.m. thetexasclub.com

Jan. 18

Hydra Plane, the Baton Rouge band with genre-blending funk sounds, takes the Varsity’s stage with special guests RiaRosa, _thesmoothcat & 9th Life and Gools. 9 p.m. varsitytheatre.com

Jan. 19

New Orleans folk singer-songwriter Kristin Diable plays Dyson House. 7 p.m. dysonhouselr.com

Jan. 26

Flow Tribe, a New Orleans funk band, takes the stage at The Varsity. 9 p.m. varsitytheatre.com

Hey, jealousy! The ’90s rock band Gin Blossoms will command the stage at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. 8 p.m. lbatonrouge.com

Jan. 30

Jesse Cook, a Canadian guitarist, composer and producer, performs at the Manship Theatre, blending flamenco rumba and jazz sounds. 7:30 p.m. manshiptheatre.org

Jan. 31

Nashville band Unraveling the Wilburys takes the stage at the Manship Theatre to pay tribute to the Traveling Wilburys, a group featuring the likes of Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. 7:30 p.m. manshiptheatre.org