February 2018 calendar of events

Feb. 2 + Feb. 18

Fill up the PMAC—LSU Gymnastics is back

Don your purple and gold and get ready to watch LSU Gymnastics kill it this season. The Tigers take on the Kentucky Wildcats Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Texas Woman’s University Feb. 18 at 2:30 p.m. lsusports.net

Feb. 2

Love is in the air at BREC’s Valentine’s Movie Mixer at Jefferson Highway Park. Beverages and appetizers will be provided, and couples can play trivia. 6 p.m. $25 per couple.

brec.org

Feb. 8

Film classic The Wizard of Oz takes the stage at Raising Cane’s River Center. 7:30 p.m. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Feb. 9

Family Dinner Comedy Troupe is back for an improv show at the Manship Theatre’s Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre. 7:30 p.m. $6. manshiptheatre.org

Feb. 10

Time for festival season

Celebrate Carnival season by attending the Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival at North Boulevard Town Square. Enjoy live music, food and art from vendors at the festival. 10 a.m. Free. ultimatelouisianapar.wixsite.com

Come out to the Baton Rouge Zoo for I Heart My Zoo Day, featuring special safari amphitheater programs and a valentine-decorating station. Regular admission applies. brzoo.org

Get all of your handcrafted wares at this month’s Mid City Maker’s Market at 541 S. Eugene St. 4 p.m. midcitymakers.market

Feb. 16

Bring the family out to see the Harlem Globetrotters at Raising Cane’s River Center. 7 p.m. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Feb. 17

Mambo through downtown

Work off those king cake calories in the 20th annual Mardi Gras Mambo in downtown Baton Rouge. Participants can choose between a 1-mile fun run, 5k or 10k. 8 a.m. runmambo.com

Feb. 19-24

Fashion Week is back

The Capital City’s fifth annual Oneofakind Baton Rouge Fashion Week takes place at various locations downtown, including the Shaw Center for the Arts’ rooftop terrace for its Big Night fashion show. Find showtimes, venues and ticket info at batonrougefashionweek.com.

Feb. 24

Join the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Forum 35 for the 11th annual One Book One Community Launch Party at the Goodwood Library. 6 p.m. readonebook.org

Peruse the galleries at the LSU Museum of Art’s annual spring gala, La Fête de la Rivière. Quiana Lynell will perform with Willis Delony. 7 p.m. lsumoa.org

On the Road

NEW ORLEANS

All month

Mardi Gras parades, with Fat Tuesday Feb. 13. Full schedule at mardigrasneworleans.com

Feb. 9

St. Vincent at the Civic Theatre, civicnola.com

Feb. 20-25

The Color Purple at the Saenger Theatre, saengernola.com

Feb. 25

Of Mice and Men at the House of Blues, houseofblues.com

LAFAYETTE

Feb. 4

A traditional Courir du Mardi Gras celebration at Vermilionville, vermilionville.org

Feb. 12

Lundi Gras Bar-A-Thon in downtown Lafayette, latrail.org

Feb. 14

An Evening With Shovels and Rope at Acadiana Center for the Arts, acadianacenterforthearts.org

Feb. 18

Jersey Boys at Heymann Performing Arts Center, heymanncenter.com