August 2019 Calendar of Events

Aug. 1

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum presents “Art After Hours: Astral Visions.” Astrophotographer Connor Matherne explains how he captures captivating photos of the nighttime sky. Attendees can sip on wine and snack on hors d’oeuvres. lasm.org

Aug. 10

• Spruce up your home during the Baton Rouge Botanic Garden’s annual summer plant sale. Customers can count on the availability of locally grown plants that will flourish in the Louisiana heat. brec.org

• White Star Market hosts Tea 101 with Reve Coffee Lab. Bonus: It’s a free class! Find it on Facebook

• Join the LSU recreation center for Bike the Capitol, an all-day bike ride around Baton Rouge. Journey from the heart of LSU’s campus to the Louisiana State Capitol. lsuuniversityrec.com

• It’s time to get gussied up and break out those dancing shoes. The annual Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball returns to the Raising Cane’s River Center, honoring the city’s most stylish leaders. brbestdressedball.org

Aug. 10-11

The Baton Rouge Gem & Mineral Society hosts its annual show at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Stock up on gems, minerals, fossils and more. brgemandmineral.org

Aug. 23

Ready your tastebuds for the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s annual Fête Rouge Food and Wine Fête at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Louisiana restaurants and chefs will compete for the night’s awards, all while attendees taste more than 40 dishes and over 200 wines. bresbr.org/fete-rouge

Aug. 24

• Tin Roof Brewing Co. and the Baton Rouge Fashion Council join forces for the fifth annual Fall Fashion Fest. Miss LSU-USA 2019 Keighley Kelley will MC the outdoor fashion show and preview the latest in purple and gold tailgating trends. brfashioncouncil.com

• Get wild for the Baton Rouge Zoo’s annual Zoo Run Run 5K and half-mile fun run. All proceeds from the event benefit the Baton Rouge Zoo and international cheetah conservation efforts. brzoo.org

• Volunteer at the USS Kidd during its Mini Field Day. Attendees can be part of the restoration of the World War II destroyer. usskidd.com

Aug. 31

Get your game face ready for LSU football’s first home game of the season. The Tigers will face the Georgia Southern Eagles at 6:30 p.m. in Death Valley. lsusports.net

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

Aug. 3

White Linen Night, cacno.org

Aug. 9-12

New Orleans Salsa-Bachata Festival, nolasalsabachatafest.com

Aug. 10

Red Dress Run, neworleanshash.com

Aug. 20

Queen with Adam Lambert, smoothiekingcenter.com

Aug. 21-24

New Orleans Downtown Music and Arts Festival, neworleans.com

Aug. 29 to Sept. 2

Southern Decadence, southerndecadence.net

LAFAYETTE

Aug. 2-10

Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr., cytlafayette.org

Aug. 3

Battle of the Salons: Arcade Revolution, cajundome.com

Aug. 11

Acadian Culture Day, vermilionville.org

Aug. 17

Games of Acadiana, cajundome.com

Aug. 17

MPCS Triathlon, runsignup.com

Aug. 31

Ragin’ Cajuns take on Mississippi State, ragincajuns.com

ARTS EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

All month

• “Adore | Adorn,” with more than 70 pieces of contemporary art jewelry collected by LSU associate dean Elsie Michie. Try your hand at jewelry making at the museum’s Third Thursday event Aug. 15. The exhibition continues until Oct. 6. lsumoa.org

• Architecture informs fashion at the Old State Capitol’s exhibit, “Architecturally Inspired.” Artists from LSU will display wearable pieces inspired by the historic landmark. The exhibit continues until Sept. 4 and also includes archival pieces from the LSU Textile and Costume Museum. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org

Aug. 2-4

Join the Manship Theatre as it presents Sondheim on Sondheim, an intimate portrait of famed composer Stephen Sondheim with music and performances. Audiences will hear classic Broadway tunes and some of Sondheim’s more obscure works. manshiptheatre.org

Aug. 4-29

Baton Rouge Gallery presents new works by three artist members. Ross Jahnke will feature his oil paintings and printmaking; Amy James will present her moody black and white photography; and mixed media artist Mary Jane Parker will also showcase new works. batonrougegallery.org

Aug. 16-25

Theatre Baton Rouge presents Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party, the roaring ’20s musical based on the Joseph Moncure March poem of the same name. theatrebr.org

Starting Aug. 24

Louisiana Art & Science Museum debuts an exhibition of multimedia work by Christopher Janney, “Sound Is An Invisible Color,” mixing light, technology and sculpture. lasm.org

Aug. 30

Baton Rouge Gallery’s Movies & Music on the Lawn series continues with Kids Night, featuring the 1915 film Alice in Wonderland set to music performed by Baton Rouge Music Studios students. batonrougegallery.org

MUSIC EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

Aug. 2

Marc Broussard plays L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. The Carencro native blends blues, funk, R&B, rock and pop to create his unique Southern sound. lbatonrouge.com

Aug. 9

The Dyson House Listening Room welcomes Keith Burnstein’s Kettle Black at Zeeland Street Market. New York native Burnstein fell in love with Louisiana nearly 10 years ago and created Kettle Black as an homage to New Orleans’ African and Cuban music. dysonhouselr.com

Aug. 10

The Varsity Theatre presents a tribute to Nirvana featuring New Orleans bands Fighting for Frequency and Lip Candy. varsitytheatre.com

Aug. 10

Mobley plays Mid City Ballroom. The one-man electronic pop band from Austin brings a unique sound to Baton Rouge along with local indie band RiaRosa. midcityballroom.com

Aug. 13

The Manship Theatre hosts the Red Dragon Songwriter Series with special guest and Grammy Award winner Rodney Crowell Band. Crowell’s 1988 album Diamonds and Dirt earned five consecutive No. 1 singles. manshiptheatre.org

Aug. 24

The Tom Leggett Band takes the stage at Zeeland Street Market for a Dyson Listening Room set. The New Orleans rock and blues band last played at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. dysonhouselr.com

Aug. 30

Robert Earl Keen brings his celebrated music to the Varsity Theatre at the end of the month. The Texas troubadour is known for his songwriting and Americana style. varsitytheatre.com