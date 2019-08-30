The ultimate guide to shopping in Baton Rouge

We all know Baton Rouge isn’t a metropolitan shopping destination like Houston—and that’s actually what makes shopping here pretty special.

We don’t have Gucci, Madewell or Neiman Marcus. But the lack of such shops has created space for something better: locally owned boutiques operated by people who get Baton Rouge. These businesses know what we need for game-day, Mardi Gras balls or those somehow-still-scorching-hot fall weddings. Plus, they often carry the high-end designers like Marc Jacobs, Billy Reid and Tory Burch we’re craving, anyway.

And while we’re sure you’ve heard talk of the retail apocalypse, too, our deep dive into Baton Rouge’s shopping scene, well, didn’t seem so apocalyptic. It’s bursting with nearly 200 local stores, each offering something different than the last. So next time you’re thinking about driving for hours to The Galleria, consider driving down the street to Jefferson Highway or Corporate Boulevard instead.

70+ women’s boutiques to shop around Baton Rouge

Hair clips are the latest throwback trend in Baton Rouge boutiques

Here’s where to shop colorful men’s sneakers in Baton Rouge

Local clothing stores to shop for menswear

Local shops to get sporting and outdoor goods

Test driving dressing rooms around Baton Rouge

Locally owned jewelry stores

Baton Rouge shops to find a new sofa, nightstand or wall art

Local beer, wine and spirits shops around Baton Rouge

This cover package was originally published in the September 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.