Local shops to get sporting and outdoor goods

Louisiana isn’t known as the Sportsman’s Paradise for nothing.

From hunting and fishing to camping and kayaking, there’s plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities around Baton Rouge. Check out some of the local experts in town next time you’re in need of some new sporting gear.

7656 Jefferson Highway

The Backpacker

When you walk into The Backpacker, you’re immediately transported to a haven of outdoor adventures. No matter the season, terrain or level of expertise, the staff there has all your needs covered. The large shop includes room after room of all the top outdoors brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Southern Marsh and many more, plus any equipment you might need to hike, bike, ski, surf or do pretty much anything else in the great outdoors. As they say, it’s adventure done right. backpackeroutdoors.com

8630 Perkins Road

Bowie Outfitters

Bowie Outfitters’ slogan reads “everything outdoors,” and that couldn’t be more accurate. Along with its massive selection of hunting and fishing gear and guns and knives, Bowie also offers a 10-lane indoor archery range and bow shop. You can also head there to stock up on footwear, cookware and outerwear to survive any weather conditions that may be thrown your way. bowieoutfitters.com

5770 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge

17424 Airline Highway in Prairieville

Red Stick Sports

Don’t start your new athletic season without a trip to Red Stick Sports. From cleats and caps to bats and balls, it has all the equipment needed to get you ready for your favorite sport. They can also help get your team lined up with customized jerseys and uniforms, as well as tons of fan gear to cheer them on to victory. redsticksports.biz

2055 Perkins Road

Varsity Sports

The Varsity Sports “V” logo has become an iconic image for all active lifestyles around the state since first opening in 2000. The fitness specialty store can help you find the shoe that fits you best and maximize comfort while you work out. Varsity Sports can also custom silk-screen T-shirts and even organizes popular local running groups for those looking to make some fitness friends. varsityrunning.com

More sporting goods shops

• Don’t hit the water with an empty tackle box. Superior Bait & Tackle has all your inshore, offshore, fresh and saltwater fishing gear covered. 5760 Siegen Lane, Ste. D. superiortackle.com

• If you’ve caught the soccer fever like so many of us have in recent years, then a trip to Third Coast Soccer is a must for cleats, shin guards and balls, or to snag your favorite team’s newest jerseys. 8342 Perkins Road, Ste. N. thirdcoastsoccer.net

• Fore! We can all improve on our golf game, and Edwin Watts has the tools to help you lower your score. With a PGA professional always on staff, you can get top-notch equipment and advice. 5235 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. Find it on Facebook

• For all our outdoorsmen on the other side of the river, Spillway Sportsman is your one-stop shop for hunting and fishing gear. 1920 American Way, Port Allen. spillwaysportsman.com

