70+ women’s boutiques to shop around Baton Rouge

One of the best parts of Baton Rouge culture is our love for local businesses. Most of us would rather shop at our city’s own boutiques and markets than spend a dollar at the big-box chain. It’s no wonder the Capital Region is overflowing with women’s boutiques. LSU alumni, Louisiana natives, families and entrepreneurs have opened shops all over the city. And no matter where you are in town, there are hidden gems in every neighborhood.

KEY

Average price of garments in the store

$ – Less than $50

$$ – Less than $100

$$$ – Between $100 – $500

$$$$ – $500+

CORPORATE BOULEVARD

The area for custom-fitted garments and luxe designer shoes and clothes

7620 Corporate Blvd.

Aria $$$

It’s hard to leave Aria without a shopping bag filled with hot new threads. The fashion-forward boutique carries comfy knitted sweaters, Golden Goose sneakers, Mignonne Gavigan earrings, animal-print dresses, bohemian cardigans, statement purses and other trendy necessities. ariaonline.com

7539 Corporate Blvd., Ste. 180

Bra Genie $$

Are you tired of fidgeting with ill-fitting bras? Stop by this Baton Rouge shop that specializes in customized bra fitting and education for customers. The boutique, owned by an LSU alumna, carries swimwear, shapewear, underwear, lingerie, camisoles and men’s boxer briefs. thebragenie.com

7445 Corporate Blvd., #510

Currie $$$

Sometimes less is more. This minimalistic boutique sells workout gear, swimwear, accessories, gifts, game-day attire and basic tops and bottoms. Revamp your office attire with puffy-sleeved blouses, earth-toned tops and beige booties.

Find Currie on Facebook

7425 Corporate Blvd., #835

Eros $$$

Python printed joggers and lemon-yellow wool coats? Yes, please. This high-end boutique is bursting with sartorial gems. Fall in love with pineapple-printed dresses, shiny bronze shorts and faux leather matching sets. erosbatonrouge.com

7474 Corporate Blvd., #305 Perkins Rowe

Frock Candy $$

Never wonder what you’re wearing for game-day again. This Baton Rouge boutique is lined wall to wall with tiger-striped dresses, yellow overalls and purple and gold attire. Locals can also shop for sorority recruitment, dates or casual mornings at the farmers market. Find Frock Candy on Facebook

7580 Corporate Blvd., #104

Head Over Heels $$$

Shoe junkies: Beware. This boutique has fabulous footwear galore. From Steve Madden to Gola Classics, the woman-owned business offers a wide assortment of shoes, high-end clothing and accessories from brands like Free People, Krewe and Articles of Society. headoverheelsonline.com

7519 Corporate Blvd., #310

16645 Highland Road, Ste. Q

Hemline $$

This is the perfect place to piece together a last-minute outfit. It is brimming with closet essentials like wedges, date-night dresses, game-day wear, dangly earrings and trendy crossbody bags. Plus, it’s just a few doors down from Whole Foods—grab your groceries and your newest outfit, all within the same 1-mile radius. shophemline.com

7474 Corporate Blvd., Ste. C

HerringStone’s $$

This 30-year-old Louisiana brand opened its latest location in Baton Rouge this spring, bringing spunky rompers, edgy graphic tees that pair perfectly with denim and a chunky belt, and suede hats. herringstonesboutique.com

2561 Citiplace Court, #400

Ma Petite $$

When you’re shorter than the average person, shopping can be a challenge. At this unique clothing store, petite women can stress less and hopefully find more success shopping for new pieces. Women sizes 2-16P can try on everything from fierce bodysuits to airy tops. Find Ma Petite Baton Rouge on Facebook

7539 Corporate Blvd., #150

Merci Beaucoup $$

There’s no shortage of accessories at this eclectic, rustic boutique. The walls are covered floor to ceiling in fringe earrings, sparkling necklaces, fashionable hair clips and headbands. Just when you thought you’ve seen it all, there are even more accessories displayed at the register. Shop boho-chic clothes, party outfits and T-shirts. mercib.net

7350 Jefferson Highway, Suite 440

Morgan Claire $$$

Ruffles, funky prints and preppy matching sets are plentiful at this sunny shop. Bold-hued clothes pop from the racks. This is your one-stop-shop for game-days and Sunday brunches. morganclaire.com

5720 Corporate Blvd.

Mint $$$

Imagine a place that sells high-end home decor and colorful clothes under one roof. Dream no more. At this boutique, shoppers can browse gorgeous, modern furniture and home accents while also admiring the pastel jumpsuits and textured sequin earrings. allthingsmint.com

7474 Corporate Blvd.

2295 Hollydale Ave.

NK Boutique $$$

Spruce up your work wardrobe with ruffle dresses, lace tops and silk skirts at this luxury boutique that stocks brands like Saloni, Tibi and Tory Burch. From professional clothes to evening wear to handcrafted jewelry, you’ll find styles for every event. nkboutique.com

7474 Corporate Blvd., #301

Love $$$

Be the best dressed in the room with an expressive outfit from this boutique. Striking multi-colored sequin matching sets, two-tone one-shoulder dresses and ribbed yellow mustard pants fill the store. Find Love on Facebook

HIGHLAND ROAD & SURROUNDING AREA

The stylish scene LSU students and alumni alike will want to shop

17650 Highland Road, Ste. C

Chatta Box Boutique $$$$

There are only a few places in Baton Rouge to find stunning pageant, gala and cocktail dresses. This upscale boutique is one of them. Shop designers like Jovani, Sherri Hill and Dee Keller. In addition to jaw-dropping designs, customers can expect hands-on assistance from the staff. Find Chatta Box Boutique on Facebook

4410 Highland Road

Edge Boutique $

LSU Tigers don’t have to go far to shop for everyday closet essentials. Shop graphic T-shirts, bralettes, high-waisted shorts and purple and gold attire. Give your wallet a break with one of the shop’s frequent sales. Find Edge Boutique on Facebook

18107 Highland Road, #105

16645 Highland Road

Lukka Boutique $$$

Stick to the classics at this high-end store. Browse garments by designers like BCBG, Kara Ross, James Jeans and Nicole Miller in the posh, minimalist shop near the Country Club of Louisiana. The boutique sells everything from exotic caftans to sophisticated brown leather booties. shoplukka.com

320 Lee Drive, Ste. B

Moxi Boutique $$$

Drawstring crop tops, denim dresses and platform sneakers in a fresh, airy boutique are just what you need for an afternoon of retail therapy. Fun fact: The shop opened less than a year after LSU alumna and boutique owner Jenee Esquivel graduated. Find Moxi Boutique on Facebook

7276 Highland Road, #B

Poise ’N Ivy $$

From sportswear to dressy attire, women of all ages can peruse the racks of this family-owned boutique. Regulars shop LSU gear, eclectic accessories and everyday casual wear at the store next to Baton Rouge Succulent Co. Find Poise ‘N Ivy on Facebook

4350 Highland Road

Rodeo Boutique $$

Dress like the “it girl” with the help of this shop’s fashion-forward metallic-gold body suits, striped loose-fit sweaters and high-waisted red trousers. Finish your outfit with statement shoes or conversation-starting earrings. rodeoboutique.com

1807 Highland Market Drive

Simply Chic $$

It’s like love at first sight when walking into this rustic-chic, minimalistic boutique. Distressed floors, gold racks and white painted walls let the clothes bring the space to life. Fashion enthusiasts here can shop leather booties, fringe military-style jackets and printed cuffs. simplychicbr.com

PERKINS ROAD

The beloved Baton Rouge street lined with restaurants and plenty of places to shop

3617 Perkins Road

Article & Thread $$

Indulge in a moment of self-care at this shop, which carries everyday wear, casual accessories, an assortment of shoes and beauty and skincare products. Fun fact: The owner, LSU alumna Jennifer Myers, is also a co-host of local podcast and TV show, Glitter and Gossip. articleandthread.com

3535 Perkins Road

Edit by LBP $$$

You don’t have to live in New York to dress in high-fashion threads. This boutique brings modern accessories, out-of-the-box clothes and creative sneakers to the Capital Region. Shop the clean and industrial boutique for outfits for work and happy hour. editlbp.com

8201 Village Plaza Court

Posh Boutique $$

Patterns, ruffles, posh matching sets, preppy plaid dresses and neutral wedges—this local boutique has outfits to match all moods. The woman-owned shop is booming with bold colors, fun textures and vibrant combinations you never knew you needed. poshboutiquebr.com

3535 Perkins Road, #330

Smarter Eyewear $$

Shopping for glasses is simplified at this unisex eyewear boutique three doors down from Trader Joe’s. Try on stylish frames from brands like Toms, Krewe, Kirk & Kirk, Ray-Ban, Matsuda, Bevel and Face a Face. smartereyewear.com

7731 Perkins Road, Ste. 105

Style by SOHO $$

Nestled inside a boutique salon is a collection of darling dresses, colorful printed totes and trendy earrings shaped like rainbows and eyes. Get your hair done, then get dressed up from head to toe. Find Style by SOHO on Facebook

16016 Perkins Road

2877 Perkins Road

The Royal Standard $$

Amidst a wide selection of decorative plush pillows and bath and body products, locals can shop for both their home and wardrobe. Browse casual tops, T-shirts, simple dresses and sleepwear at this European-inspired store. theroyalstandard.com

3535 Perkins Road

Vertage Clothing $$

Don’t play small at this spacious shop. It is packed with daring prints, bright colors, tassels and exciting accessories. It sells casual and dressy apparel, diverse footwear and vibrant accessories like fuchsia tassel earrings and assorted bangles. vertageclothing.com

4263 Perkins Road, Ste. B

Wanderlust By Abby $$

This Perkins Road gem is stocked with local brands like Beneath the Bark, Southern Clay Co., Strother Co. and So Yaya Skincare. The woman-owned shop has a quality selection of apparel that ranges from boho-chic loungewear to daytime dresses. wanderlustbyabby.com

3033 Perkins Road

Yipsy $

Printed matching sets, beaded earrings and animal-printed purses are some of the fashionable finds to shop here. Make a complete outfit without breaking your bank at this fierce boutique near the overpass. yipsy.net

JEFFERSON HIGHWAY

The place for high-end boutiques and designer goods

Three locations

Bella Bella $$

On the hunt for a flirty cocktail dress? Find floral, feathered and metallic dresses at this quaint shop in Bocage Village. The Louisiana boutique sells women’s footwear, date-night attire, cocktail wear, on-trend accessories and a small selection of evening gowns. bellabellashop.com

7543 Jefferson Highway

Blu Spero $$

Shop in peace at this well-organized boutique. If the large room dedicated to shoes doesn’t impress you, the hand-written chalkboard signs and friendly staff are likely to win you over. Shop bell-bottoms, game-day essentials, southwestern prints and going-out attire. bluspero.com

7317 Jefferson Highway

Hey Penelope $

If you’re rolling down Jefferson Highway, you might miss this under-the-radar Louisiana-loving shop across from Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. After finding a laid-back outfit, pick up Louisiana-themed T-shirts and gifts like mugs, candles and socks. Start a collection of accessories from Baton Rouge makers like Mimosa Handcrafted and Rebl Creative. etsy.com/shop/heypenelopedesign

1660 Lobdell Ave., Ste. 101

Kiki $$$

Make some room on your accessories shelf, because after one walk through this chic, hidden-gem boutique, you’ll want one of everything. Shop handbags from designers like Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler and Marc Jacobs, as well as luxurious scarves, out-of-this-world jewelry, sunglasses and perfume. shopkikionline.com

7641 Jefferson Highway

The Optical Shoppe $$

Gucci, Tom Ford and Prada are just a few of the designers you’ll see on the shelves at this Baton Rouge unisex eyewear boutique. Say goodbye to basic frames and hello to bold prints, styles and shapes of prescription eyewear and sunglasses.

opticalshoppebr.com

8366 Jefferson Highway

Perlis Clothing $$

Shop for the whole family at this Louisiana clothing store. Locals can buy LSU-themed dresses, comfy T-shirts and Mardi Gras attire at this preppy shop next to Petz Plaza. perlis.com

8210 Jefferson Highway, Ste. D

Russo Ross $$

This family-owned boutique specializes in age-appropriate clothing and accessories. Shop fashionable jumpsuits, patterned palazzo pants, distressed denim and flowy tops at this 9-year-old clothing store near New York Bagel Co. russoross.com

7643 Jefferson Highway

Swap Boutique $

Dive into timeless designer clothing at this charming consignment shop. The store carries brands such as Kendra Scott, Tory Burch, BCBGMAXAZRIA and Rebecca Minkoff. Have gently used clothes to sell? Schedule an appointment with the boutique via email to make an extra buck. swapboutique.com

7639 Jefferson Highway

Travis Limited $$$

Since 1999, this woman-owned boutique has sold everything from sportswear to evening wear. Locals can shop artsy tunics, embroidered tops and stunning ball gowns at the shop nestled in Bocage Village. Find Travis Limited on Facebook

MID CITY

A growing shopping neighborhood with eclectic, vintage and out-of-the-ordinary clothing and accessories shops

Mid City is a little like Austin, Texas—it gets weird. Find everything under the stars on Florida Boulevard and Government Street. Want to rewind time and shop vintage? Browse threads from the ’40s to ’90s at Time Warp and Glam Vintage Boutique. Looking for something adventurous and show-stopping? Shop at London Accessories and Mona Rico Unisex Boutique. Need a cute outfit for the baby? Head to Hilton & Co Boutique.

The neighborhood is also home to African clothing store Nomzamo’s Stocking Fashion Clothing and Accessories and The Total Woman Boutique, a unique store that provides special bras to women who’ve had mastectomies. It also sells wigs, compression garments, jewelry and skincare products.

PERKINS ROWE & RETAIL CENTERS

The go-to spots to eat, shop and watch movies

Spend a worry-free afternoon at Perkins Rowe. The shopping development is home to a movie theater, Barnes & Noble, restaurants and a handful of popular women’s clothing boutiques hailing from around the country, including Altar’d State, Apricot Lane Boutique, Charming Charlie, Francesca’s and The Impeccable Pig. For LSU gear and Tiger fan wear, shop at local sports wear shop Alumni Hall. If an afternoon at an indoor mall is more your thing, head to Mall of Louisiana for more than 150 shops.

BRIDAL SHOPS

Alexandra’s Boutique | 14790 Wax Road, #109 | alexandrasbridalboutique.com

Bella Bridesmaids | 4233 Perkins Road | bellabridesmaids.com

Blush Formal and Bridal Salon | 3937 Perkins Road | blushbr.com

Bridal Boutique | 8750 Florida Blvd. | bridalboutiquebr.com

Bustle Bridal Gowns & Accessories | 14241 Airline Highway, #107 | bustlebatonrouge.com

Gabrielle’s the Classic Bride Salon | 3482 Drusilla Lane, Ste. F | gabriellesbride.com

I Do Bridal Couture | 4265 Perkins Road | idobridalcouture.com

OTHER PLACES TO SHOP AROUND TOWN

Addiction Boutique | 233 N. Range Ave. | shopaddictionboutique.com

Adrienne’s Boutique | 15507 LA-44 | adriennesboutique.com

The Bombshell Boutique | 14790 Wax Road | Find it on Facebook

Bourgee | 4617 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. | bourgeewomensapparelbr.com

The Boutique | 4733 Jones Creek Road | theboutiqueofbr.com

Court & Layne Boutique | 14601 Airline Highway, #105 | Find it on Facebook

Divas & Diamonds | 3939 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Ste. A | Find it on Facebook

Envy Boutique | 14452 LA-44 | Find it on Facebook

Glam Couture Boutique | 38498 LA-42 | iglamcouture.storenvy.com

Hazel and Bliss Boutique | 18564 Magnolia Bridge Road, Ste. 106 | hazelandbliss.com

Imagine Boutique | 17066 Airline Highway | shopimagineboutique.com

Mingle | 4253 LA Highway 1 S. | Find it on Facebook

Ms. Priss Boutique | 13375 LA-73 | Find it on Facebook

Raffaele’s Boutique & Furs | 7602 Old Hammond Highway | Find it on Facebook

Ramsey Rae Boutique | 1434 N. Burnside Ave., Ste. 2 | ramseyrae.com

So Sis | 3857 Highway 1 S., Ste. E | shopsosis.com

Still Me Boutique | 930 O’Neal Lane | stillmeinc.com

Sweet Baton Rouge | 11843 Bricksome Ave., Ste. C | sweetbatonrouge.com

Ursula’s Boutique | 37390 Perkins Road | Find it on Facebook

