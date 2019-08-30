Local clothing stores to shop for menswear

Men’s style has come a long way since T-shirts, blue jeans and a simple pair of tennis shoes were the go-to casual outfit. These days, men can be just as fashionable and expressive as women. From vintage garments to high-fashion sneakers, style enthusiasts can shop menswear and accessories all over town.

5454 Government St.

A rustic-chic place fora custom-fitted suit

Brown and Brown Custom Clothiers

Stepping into Brown and Brown Custom Clothiers feels like coming home to grandma’s and grandpa’s house. The warm, earthy tones from the wood interior and gorgeous chandelier are an inviting backdrop as you craft your very own sharp suit. The shop sells ties, dress shoes, boots and other formal attire essentials. brownandbrownclothiers.com

—

8366 Jefferson Highway

The go-to spot for tailgating outfits, Mardi Gras attire and seersucker

Perlis Clothing Baton Rouge

Find your Southern uniform: polo shirts, game-day tees and seersucker suits. The family-owned Louisiana shop has sold classic essentials like button-ups, slacks, belts and other accessories for men and women since the ’30s. perlis.com

—

4366 Nicholson Drive

A fresh boutique for cool kicks and apparel

Private Stock Sneakers & Apparel

This edgy store has the feel of an athletic locker room, and the global brands like Billionaire Boys Club and Commes de Garcons that fit right in. Athletes, sneaker enthusiasts and trendy men shop at this Nicholson Drive boutique for the latest graphic T-shirts, bold shorts and on-trend accessories. aprivatestock.myshopify.com

—

9655 Perkins Road, Ste. D

An artsy boutique for statement clothes and rare sneakers

Sneaker Politics

For sneakerheads, Sneaker Politics is like paradise. Well-styled shelves stocked with the hottest sneakers, racks of hip new designer clothes and a bright and modern aesthetic make shoppers feel like they’re in the other L.A. The Lafayette-born boutique sells clothes, shoes, hats and other men’s accessories—and its new releases are the kind that draw lines outside the door. sneakerpolitics.com

7620 Old Hammond Highway

The shop that proves it’s possible to knock out game day and formal shopping in one trip

Carriages Fine Clothier

You can’t go wrong when shopping at Carriages Fine Clothier. From decorative bow ties to patterned swim trunks, the sophisticated men’s clothing store sells casual attire, formal clothes and everything in between. Locals can shop high-end brands like Peter Millar, Vineyard Vines and Filson at the Bocage Village store. carriagesbr.com

—

4556 Government St., Ste. 1A

A laid-back spot for artsy, locally inspired tees and skater-style accessories

Tim’s Garage

Revamp your classic T-shirt and jeans combo with comfortable statement tees and stylish trucker hats at Tim’s Garage. The quaint Mid City shop can dress men of all ages. From Louisiana-themed shirts to humorous greeting cards and posters, this shop is a Government Street gem. timsgaragebr.com

CUSTOM ATTIRE

Martinez Custom Clothier | 7280 Corporate Blvd. | martinezcustom.com

Master’s Touch Mens Wear | 3052 Monterrey Drive | masterstouchmenswear.com

Super Cool Fashions | 5954 Airline Highway | supercoolfashions.com

Click here to read our ultimate guide to shopping in Baton Rouge.

This article was originally published in the September 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.