Baton Rouge shops to find a new sofa, nightstand or wall art

While we may cycle through our wardrobes as seasons and trends pass, the items in our homes have a little more staying power. You’ll watch TV from that sofa every night, pad across that rug all day, and your wall art might be the first thing you see when you wake up in the morning. All the more reason to invest in pieces you can see and touch before you purchase them. And luckily, there are plenty of cool shops around town to find those pieces.

DECOR, LINENS & FURNITURE

3458 Drusilla Lane, Ste. A

Drusilla Imports

Inside an unassuming shopping center off Drusilla Lane are aisles of concrete statues and pottery in all shapes and sizes, as well as grand furniture like regal tufted headboards, rustic TV stands and charming dining sets. Drusilla Imports also stocks plenty of accents, like yard flags, fountains and vintage-inspired clocks. drusillaimports.com

3655 Perkins Road

The Foyer

So many shops stick to one specific style—particularly here in Louisiana where the aesthetic is so decidedly Southern contemporary. But the best thing about The Foyer: It’s home to more than 75 different vendors, each with their own unique design personality. Whatever you’re looking for—modern minimalist lamps, funky boho rugs, textiles by local makers, the coolest eclectic glassware for your home bar—you have one of the best chances of finding it in this diverse selection. thefoyerbr.com

13539 Hooper Road

318 W. Highway 30, Gonzales

Lancaster House

The fleur de lis in this store’s logo isn’t just for kicks. The iconic lily design is represented all over its collection of candles, statues, wall art, T-shirts and furniture. The wholesale supplier also boasts an array of oil paintings, lamps, ceramics and decorative objects. Check its website or social media for public sale dates. wholesalefleurdelis.com

1010 Nicholson Drive

Monochrome

It’s a little ironic that a furniture store with the slogan “everything modern” is housed in a building that dates back to the early 1900s. Either way, Monochrome is one of the best reasons to visit 1010 Nic, the refurbished warehouse shopping center just south of downtown. With modular sofas, funky armchairs in rich shades of mustard and lime, and candlesticks that look more like art pieces, this is the place to outfit a home that looks like no one else’s. Find Monochrome on Facebook

15680 Perkins Road

1680 Lobdell Ave., Ste. A

Red Onion

Head to Red Onion for its lush greenhouses full of plants, but stick around for the excellently curated goodies like soy candles, best-selling recipe and coffee table books like Salt Fat Acid Heat and The New Bohemians, and curvy clay jewelry so eye-catching you’ll want to display it as decor. Because it’s the little touches that make a house feel like home. redonionbr.com

16016 Perkins Road

2877 Perkins Road

The Royal Standard

This boutique’s inventory is covetable enough, you can actually find its pieces for sale at more than 4,000 retailers across the country. What started as an antique shop in the ’90s morphed into a business that designs and manufactures its own furniture, linens, decor and clothing. At the local storefronts, where the inventory leans shabby-chic Southern, you’re just as likely to find a crisp white sofa as a colorful doormat with a quippy slogan. And as one of those doormats says, “squeeze the day.” theroyalstandard.com

8201 Village Plaza Court, Ste. 1A

Texture

Part gift store, part home store, Texture is a well-curated haven for trendsetters. Gilded furniture, fringed rugs, and sculptural bowls and printed water bottles so stylish they deserve a permanent spot on your kitchen counter—you’ll find plenty of gift-worthy objects there this season. Although we can’t promise you won’t be tempted to leave with something for yourself, too. Find Texture on Facebook

MORE PLACES TO SHOP HOME GOODS

Brian’s Furniture | 515 Court St., Port Allen | briansfurniture.com

Casa Bonita Imports | 15195 Airline Highway, Prairieville | casabonitaimports.com

Dixon Smith Interiors | 1655 Lobdell Ave. | dixonsmithinteriors.com

LD Linens & Decor | 4347 Perkins Road | ldlinensanddecor.com

Mint | 5720 Corporate Blvd. | allthingsmint.com

Rickey Heroman’s Florist & Gift | 7450 Jefferson Highway and 121 Bass Pro Blvd., Denham Springs | rickeyheromans.com

Southern Charm | 13421 Hooper Road, Ste. 3, Central | Find it on Facebook

Wooden Haven Furniture Company | 4173 Government St. | Find it on Facebook

ANTIQUES & THRIFTING

North Range Avenue between Centerville Street and Railroad Avenue in Denham Springs

Denham Springs Antique Village

If you’re serious about antiquing, there’s really no better place than this in the Capital Region. More than 15 shops line Range Avenue in the quaint historic district, stocking a wide range of chandeliers, clawfoot tubs, dolls, teacups, vinyl records and historic newspapers. All you need is one afternoon here to transform your home. denhamspringsantiquedistrict.net

2648 Government St.

The Pink Elephant Antiques

If the pink and yellow murals seen from Government Street don’t lure you into this antique shop, its Facebook page might do the job instead. Those covetable furniture posts always get comments and shares—and sometimes even go viral. The shop is a great place to find colorful velvet sofas, midcentury furniture, statement-making rattan peacock chairs, quirky accents like retro pink telephones and lamps shaped like TV characters, and, of course, plenty of elephant-themed decor. Find The Pink Elephant Antiques on Facebook

1857 Government St.

The Market at Circa 1857

The Market—and the surrounding businesses in the Circa 1857 complex—has long been a go-to for salvaged pieces, antiques and art. In more than 35 vendor stalls, you’ll find lots of wood pieces, farmhouse furniture, industrial-style accents, cowhide rugs, iron chandeliers and artwork by Louisiana artists. Find The Market at Circa 1857 on Facebook

MORE PLACES TO SHOP ANTIQUES AND THRIFT

Aladdin’s Lamp Antiques | 5201 Government St. | Find it on Facebook

Central City Antiques | 8857-D Sullivan Road | Find it on Facebook

Connections for Life | 2286 Highland Road | connectionsforlife.net

Country Home Antiques & Gifts | 9720 Florida Blvd., Walker | Find it on Facebook

Daigle Hill Antiques | 17835 Old Jefferson Highway, Prairieville | Find it on Facebook

Finders Keepers | 2236 N. Sherwood Forest Drive | Find it on Facebook

Fireside Antiques | 14007 Perkins Road | firesideantiques.com

The Flea Market of Louisiana | 15545 Airline Highway, Prairieville | fleamarketoflouisiana.com

Highland Road Antiques | 16257 Highland Road | highlandroadantiques.com

Here Today Gone Tomorrow | 10240 Burbank Drive | htgthrift.com

Inessa Stewart’s | 5330 Bluebonnet Blvd. | inessa.com

Lagniappe Antiques | 2175 Dallas Drive | lagniappeantiques.com

The Nest Antiques | 4733 Jones Creek Road, Ste. B | Find it on Facebook

The Old Cypress House | 38058 Highway 621, Gonzales | Find it on Facebook

Roundabout Mercantile | 2575 O’Neal Lane | Find it on Facebook

Plaquemine Depot Market | 57960 Main St., Plaquemine | Find it on Facebook

The Purple Cow | 6586 Jones Creek Road and 3651 Perkins Road | thepurplecow.net

Vintage Soul | 12455 S. Harrells Ferry Road | vintagesoulantiques.com

