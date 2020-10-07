This Baton Rouge skin care company makes products for different conditions

When Erin White returned home from grad school, she was devastated to see her sister’s skin condition. Both White and her younger sister suffer from lifelong eczema, but when her sister went to college, it grew worse due to stress. White looked everywhere for trustworthy, eczema-friendly products, but she was disappointed by the harmful ingredients. So she took matters into her own hands and started experimenting with natural ingredients at home to see what she could create.

In 2016, the Baton Rouge microbiologist started local skin care company Thomas Therapeutics. Through trial and error, White concocted skin care products from plant-based ingredients that helped soothe her sister’s skin. But she didn’t stop there.

“I wanted to make products that are beneficial to the skin and protect your natural flora,” White says.

The 38-year-old scientist makes products from herbs, teas, essential oils and other plant-derived ingredients. She sells gentle soaps, body butters, moisturizers, toners, cleansers and bath salts. White makes custom products for people with special skin conditions or allergies. She has helped customers with eczema, psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis (itchy, red scalp) and keratosis pilaris (rough patches with acne-like bumps on the skin).

Thomas Therapeutics is sold online, at The Cadeaux Market Boutique and Gift Shop in Zachary and local markets like Mid City Makers Market. Since COVID-19, White has focused her efforts on her online business and plans to offer soap-making classes and a virtual wellness retreat for Black women. sootheurskin.com

This article was originally published in the October 2020 issue of 225 Magazine.