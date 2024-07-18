225 Magazine is a finalist for 7 journalism and design awards

225 Magazine recently placed in several national and regional award competitions for writing, photography and design.
225 received two national awards from Society for Features Journalism’s Excellence-in-Features competition. It claimed four Green Eyeshade Awards, a regional journalism competition in the Southeast judged by the Society of Professional Journalists. It is also a finalist in the Diamond Journalism Awards, a regional contest sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists’ Arkansas Pro Chapter that will announce winners on July 24.
Here’s a peek at the winning stories, all published in 2023. Congrats to all of 225‘s journalists, photographers and graphic designers!
“The transfer portal puzzle” by Mark Clements
Sports Reporting – Second Place, Green Eyeshade Awards
“Keep calm and game-day on” cover story designed by Melinda Gonzalez
Graphics / Magazines – Second Place
“Breakfast time” cover
Best Cover / Magazines – Second Place, Green Eyeshade Awards
Food photography by Collin Richie
Feature Photography, Second Place – Green Eyeshade Awards
“Takes the (tea) cake” by Maggie Heyn Richardson
Food Feature, Third Place – Society for Features Journalism
Judge’s comment: Light, breezy read about a culinary tradition. Makes you want to head out and try them. Good use of quotes with just the right touch of “expert” opinion.
“New world” by Benjamin Leger
Food Criticism, Third Place – Society for Features Journalism
Judge’s comment: Vivid descriptions; I felt like I could see and taste everything the writer experienced, and I liked the savvy sense of place and what the restaurant is trying to achieve experientially.
Restaurant reviews by Benjamin Leger
Finalist – Placement/Award TBA, Diamond Awards – SPJ Arkansas Pro Chapter