225’s April issue is a guide to breakfast in Baton Rouge

Breakfast changes lives. What we eat and drink in our first waking hours sets the tone for the rest of the day. That Monday morning jolt of espresso or hunger-halting bite of an omelet can alter the course of a week, and in turn the months and the years.

Breakfast is always best, though, when we slow down and savor it. Meetups at Baton Rouge’s crop of stylish coffee shops become rituals among coworkers looking for a change of scenery. No need to beat the clock at leisurely, breakfast-all-day joints like Louie’s Cafe, which welcomes early and late risers alike; or Spoke & Hub, which proves breakfast burritos can be paired with craft cocktails.

The most important meal of the day does not need to be fancy. The kitchen’s plating—not to mention restaurantgoers’ outfits—don’t need to be Instagram-perfect like at weekend brunch. Breakfast’s only job is to make us feel good. It’s comfort food and a powerful source of energy. Let’s chow down. 225‘s April cover story is all about how Baton Rouge does the most important meal of the day.

This month’s issue also has stories on 225Gives’ spring fundraising day; a guide to festival season; a taste of the new Pho 97 and much more. Flip through it all below, and be sure to pick up the print copy on newsstands now around the Capital Region. Let us know what you think at [email protected].