225’s September 2023 issue is on stands now, and it’s all about game-day eats

It’s not unusual for John Richardson to feed 400 to 500 mouths on game day. It’s been 35 years since he started tailgating at LSU, and every season brings new opportunities to try something fresh.

On the Southern University campus, longtime tailgater Eroll Mencer will be setting up this season with the same group he’s cooked with for about 25 years. They plant stakes on a grassy area near the F. G. Clark Activity Center, otherwise known as the Southern mini-dome. And in a shady spot off Dalrymple Drive near the LSU Indian Mounds, Zach Rau and the DVA tailgaters feed from 40 to 100. Crowds depend on the opponent, but the years LSU plays Alabama at home yield the biggest turnouts.

It’s the common scene on fall Saturdays in Baton Rouge during the build-up to the Tigers and Jaguars taking the field. Fans munch, slurp and stew home-cooked, catered or store-bought eats. It’s the fuel that ultimately gets them from dawn to dusk.

225‘s September cover story is all about the array of game-day eats that Baton Rouge has become so famous for in sports media. We walk you through how to pack a cooler with local beers, spirits and snacks; where to watch away games; how to take your tailgate spread to the next level; and more.

Also in this month’s issue, we’re examining who is maintaining Baton Rouge’s oldest Black cemetery; previewing the sports teams returning to Southern this season; and evaluating why The Shed BBQ was voted 2023’s Best New Restaurant by 225 readers.

Flip through our September issue below, or find it on newsstands around the Capital Region. Geaux Tigers and Jaguars! We’ll see you in the stadium.