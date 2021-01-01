2021 People to Watch in the Capital Region

When we choose our People to Watch each year, we usually look for individuals with big projects on the horizon or who might be shaping policy or impacting part of our community in a significant way.

When considering this year’s list, we looked for another trait, too: People who know how to pivot. After all, it’s what everyone had to learn to do in 2020.

This year’s class includes a tech founder who is helping museums digitize their exhibits, and the owners of a telehealth company that has contributed to COVID-19 testing availability during the pandemic. From a restaurateur who’s found ways to thrive in the toughest of times to a developer who brought Baton Rouge its first shipping container park, each person in these pages found ways to adapt to today’s challenges.