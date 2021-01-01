2021 People to Watch: Vishal Vasanji & James Davis

The venture, tested throughout 2019, was preparing to officially launch by mid-2020. But by March, COVID-19 had turned daily life on its head.

“At a certain point, it was clear [the pandemic] wasn’t going away anytime soon,” Vasanji says. “So we went

all in.”

He and Davis worked tirelessly, sometimes 20-hour days, expanding the fledgling venture to accommodate a surge in demand for telehealth platforms among doctors, and, as the weeks went by, in widespread COVID testing among employers eager to keep their teams healthy.

“We very quickly put together a dashboard for employers to track their employees, and that established the next growth phase for the company,” Vasanji says. “By August we were working with 30 to 40 companies, bringing COVID testing to their sites.”

The company also landed contracts in the education space, conducting widespread COVID testing at LSU, LSU-Alexandria and LSU-Shreveport, and the Santa Ana Unified School District in Orange County, California.

The business grew from generating no revenue in early 2020, to an anticipated $2 million to $3 million by the end of the year, Vasanji says.

Up next: The company is well-positioned to take on vaccine distribution, once the shots become widely available. relieftelemed.com

This article was originally published in the January 2021 issue of 225 Magazine.