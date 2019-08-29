LSU fans have grown accustomed to saying next year will be “the” year for the football team.

But with the pieces the Tigers are returning for 2019 and the way the schedule sets up, “next year” might just be coming this fall.

On this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser preview LSU’s opening week matchup with Georgia Southern, give their game-by-game predictions for this season and ultimately tell you why LSU will be firmly in the hunt for one of the four College Football Playoff spots by the end of the year.

They also run through who the standout players will be on both sides of the ball, as well as which impact freshman to keep an eye out for this season. Catch it all in episode 12 below. And be sure to stream episode 11 for an exclusive sit-down with star cornerback Kristian Fulton.

While you listen, you can get caught up on all the action coming to Tiger Stadium this Saturday with our extensive Tiger Pride issue.

