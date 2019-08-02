Tiger Pride 2019: The passion and pageantry of LSU football

Live from Baton Rouge—it’s Saturday night!

And really, can you think of a more electrifying place to spend a fall Saturday than Death Valley?

The passion and pageantry that surrounds LSU football is what keeps 225 publishing our annual Tiger Pride edition every August.

This special issue’s purpose is to tell the stories you won’t read anywhere else. To introduce our readers to LSU football players, coaches, staff and fans on a deeper, more personal level.

This year, we spoke with defensive end Breiden Fehoko and his father on the haka ritual that means so much to their family—and now to LSU fans.

We sat down with new athletic director Scott Woodward to learn about his own time as an LSU student—and how that experience impacts his leadership today.

We talked to fans, too—people like Elise Smith, whose love for the team inspired her to start Geaux Clear Collection, one of the coolest lines of stadium-approved clear handbags.

We even interviewed one of the team’s unsung heroes: Bryan Madden, a state trooper whose off-duty job is guarding head coach Ed Orgeron on game days.

And just for fun, we asked the players about their favorite restaurants in Baton Rouge.

It’s all mixed in with season predictions and in-depth features on the offense, defense and players to watch.

After reading, we hope you feel more connected to the Tigers—and even more ready for 2019 game days.

Let’s do this.

The haka has been part of Breiden Fehoko’s life since childhood. But it took on new meaning last year after one of the biggest moments of his football career

LSU football fans can now drink and purchase beer and wine all over Tiger Stadium

We asked 9 LSU football players their favorite restaurant in Baton Rouge

What happens when we pose our regular ‘Your Flavor’ questionnaire to LSU football players

No one tailgates like LSU. We sent a photographer to last year’s LSU-Bama pregame festivities to capture the fun

Sports radio host Matt Moscona shares his take on the 2019 season—reminding us that a lot can change over one year

Where to get your fix of LSU football talk this fall

What should you feed the hungry football fans who show up at your tent this season? Here are a few items to keep your spread local

Being one of the best long snappers in the country runs in the Ferguson family blood

Scott Woodward’s hiring at LSU was one of the biggest local news stories this year—but the new athletics director would rather the attention be directed toward his students

LSU has kept the DBU train rolling, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon

Justin ‘Jets’ Jefferson continues his family legacy at LSU after storming onto the scene last season

This former football player couldn’t have guessed he’d go on to have one of the most important roles on the team: protecting the coach

An LSU alum launched a line of designer-inspired stadium-friendly purses for her fellow Tigers—and now her bags are being worn across the country

LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda continues to be creative with the unique athletes at his disposal

Led by quarterback Joe Burrow—and newcomer Joe Brady— LSU’s offense hopes to finally spark major change this season