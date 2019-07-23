Submit your songs for the Tiger Pride Podcast

LSU football is all about community.

There’s nothing better than celebrating a Saturday night in Death Valley with your fellow 100,000 purple and gold pals. So as we re-launch our Tiger Pride Podcast for Season 3, we want to get our 225 fam even more involved.

As always, you can submit your questions through any of our various social media platforms, but this year we’re adding a new element to the pod: Tiger Tunes.

At the start of each episode, we’ll feature clips from songs by a local Baton Rouge artist at the start and end of the podcast. We’ll give the artist a shoutout on air as well and tell people how to find your music online.

Fill out the form below for a chance to have your song featured on air! We’re super excited to spice up the podcast a bit each week and give some more exposure to local artists in the process.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on iTunes to see if your song gets featured, or follow along on Spotify or Soundcloud.

Thanks for listening!