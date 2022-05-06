×
Recipes for a wedding day bridal party lunch

  • By Tracey Koch
  • Photography by Amy Shutt

It is hard for me to believe, but I am celebrating my 30th wedding anniversary this month. Let’s face it: Three decades is a significant amount of time. But at the risk of sounding cliché: Wow, that time flew by!

Thankfully, there have been some great updates to how couples plan their weddings since my big day. Online registry, for one, was not available back in 1992. But my favorite improvement is the newlyweds taking a few minutes between the ceremony and reception to catch their breath, freshen up and have something to eat and drink before walking into their reception.

I know this is not a new practice, but it was not the case at my wedding. My husband and I were whisked from the ceremony straight to our reception, where we got stuck in a receiving line for two hours. The only thing we had to eat at the reception was a bite of wedding cake when we cut it for pictures. By time we left our reception, we were starving. We tried to find a late-night drive-thru on the way to the hotel, but we ended up settling for leftover wedding cake and a hot Sprite from the Hilton New Orleans Airport Hotel vending machine.

My trip down memory lane brings me to the theme for this month’s menu: the importance of making sure the bride, groom and their attendants have something to eat before the wedding. Most couples are too nervous or busy to eat on their day.

So, I decided to prep a delicious “do-ahead” menu that can be served while the wedding party is getting dressed, touching up make-up and posing for pictures. These dishes are hearty and satisfying without weighing anyone down. They’re easy to make—and the perfect meal to enjoy before heading down the aisle.

On the menu

 

• Greek-style Vegetable Pasta Salad

• Curry Chicken Salad

• Wedding Cookies with Chocolate Whipped Cream and Berries

• Don’t forget lots of chilled Champagne!

This article was originally published in the May 2022 issue of 225 magazine.


