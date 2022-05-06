Recipes for a wedding day bridal party lunch

It is hard for me to believe, but I am celebrating my 30th wedding anniversary this month. Let’s face it: Three decades is a significant amount of time. But at the risk of sounding cliché: Wow, that time flew by!

Thankfully, there have been some great updates to how couples plan their weddings since my big day. Online registry, for one, was not available back in 1992. But my favorite improvement is the newlyweds taking a few minutes between the ceremony and reception to catch their breath, freshen up and have something to eat and drink before walking into their reception.

I know this is not a new practice, but it was not the case at my wedding. My husband and I were whisked from the ceremony straight to our reception, where we got stuck in a receiving line for two hours. The only thing we had to eat at the reception was a bite of wedding cake when we cut it for pictures. By time we left our reception, we were starving. We tried to find a late-night drive-thru on the way to the hotel, but we ended up settling for leftover wedding cake and a hot Sprite from the Hilton New Orleans Airport Hotel vending machine.