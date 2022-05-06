Greek-style Vegetable Pasta Salad

Pasta salad is such a throwback from the late ’80s and early ’90s. I made it all the time back in the day. It’s great because you can add any type of vegetable to fit many different flavor profiles. This Greek-inspired version is easy to throw together, and it’s full of veggies and just the right amount of carbs to satisfy without feeling heavy. I added in garbanzo beans for some extra protein, and using a whole-wheat pasta offers a little extra fiber. You could also incorporate some grilled chicken to make this dish a complete all-in-one meal. This pasta salad can be made a day in advance and stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Servings: 6-8
For the dressing:
2 cloves minced garlic
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
¼ teaspoon dried mint
½ teaspoon dried oregano
½ cup red wine vinegar
1 cup extra virgin olive oil
½ vegetable oil
½ cup crumbled feta cheese
In a small mixing bowl, combine the garlic, salt, pepper, mustard, mint, oregano and vinegar until smooth.
Slowly whisk in the olive oil and vegetable oil until well combined.
Add in ½ cup of the crumbled feta cheese.
Cover the dressing and chill until you are ready to toss the salad. This dressing may be made a couple of days ahead of time.
For the salad:
1 pound rotini or penne pasta (whole-wheat optional)
1 English cucumber, chopped
1 pint grape tomatoes, cut in half
1 (8-ounce) jar marinated artichoke heart quarters
1 (4- to 6-ounce) jar roasted red bell peppers, cut into strips
8 ounces Kalamata olives
8-ounce can garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained
1 cup chopped fresh baby spinach
½ cup crumbled feta cheese
Cook the pasta according to the package directions. Drain it well and toss it with a little olive oil to keep the pasta from sticking together. Place into a large mixing bowl.
Add the cucumbers, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, roasted bell peppers, olives and garbanzo beans.
Whisk the dressing and pour half of it over the pasta salad. Stir everything together until well combined.
Cover the pasta and chill it until you are ready to serve. This can be made one day in advance.
Before serving the pasta salad, toss in the chopped spinach and the remaining dressing. Adjust the seasonings by adding salt and pepper to taste. Top with the ½ cup of crumbled feta, and serve.
This article was originally published in the May 2022 issue of 225 magazine.