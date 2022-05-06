Greek-style Vegetable Pasta Salad

Pasta salad is such a throwback from the late ’80s and early ’90s. I made it all the time back in the day. It’s great because you can add any type of vegetable to fit many different flavor profiles. This Greek-inspired version is easy to throw together, and it’s full of veggies and just the right amount of carbs to satisfy without feeling heavy. I added in garbanzo beans for some extra protein, and using a whole-wheat pasta offers a little extra fiber. You could also incorporate some grilled chicken to make this dish a complete all-in-one meal. This pasta salad can be made a day in advance and stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.