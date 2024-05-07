It’s that time of year again when we shower the special lady in our lives we call “Mom.”

The sweet memories created over a plate of savory breakfast dishes last longer than flowers in a vase. Here are some of the Mother’s Day brunches taking place this weekend in the Capital City. Be sure to make your reservations soon, as many restaurants are booking up fast.

Did we miss a Mother’s Day brunch that’s still taking reservations? Let us know by emailing [email protected].

Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine

7731 Jefferson Highway

Wine and dine at Beausoleil this Mother’s Day. Enjoy time with Mom over steak and eggs, or waffles and French toast, plus specialty cocktails from the drink menu, such as a Champagne margarita or blackberry bourbon lemonade.

Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine’s Mother’s Day brunch is from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Find the full brunch menu here and make reservations here.

Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center

201 Lafayette St.

Join the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center this Mother’s Day to celebrate your special lady. Take in the historic ambiance of the hotel while feasting on a buffet-style brunch. The buffet menu includes a combination of savory, Southern and classic dishes, such as smoked gouda grits, crawfish etouffee and an omelet station. Share a mimosa, bloody mary or classic mixed drink at the bar and toast to Mom.

Mother’s Day Brunch at Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center is from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Brunch starts at $70 for adults and $30 for children ages 3 to 12. Reservations are required; call 225-906-5763 to book. Find more information here.

Leola’s Cafe & Coffee House

1857 Government St.

Shower Mom in the fresh spring atmosphere at Leola’s Cafe & Coffee House. On the menu at Leola’s is a mix of mom’s favorite cravings including Strawberry Basil Bruschetta, Leola’s signature cheesy eggs, Virginia Ham Biscuits and more.

Mother’s Day Brunch at Leola’s Cafe is during regular hours. It is $36 for adults and $14 for children ages 4 to 10. Find the full menu and make reservations here.

1717 Kitchen + Cocktails

1717 River Park Blvd.

Pamper your mom with a luxury dining experience this Mother’s Day at 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails inside The Queen Baton Rouge. On the menu are French toast bites, boudin and biscuits, a buffet of desserts and more. Enjoy live jazz performed by The Andy Pizzo Project while sipping on bottomless mimosas starting at $20.

Mother’s Day Brunch at 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Find the full menu and more information here. Call 225-709-7777 to make reservations.

Crowne Plaza Mother’s Day Buffet

4728 Constitution Ave.

Give Mom all the praise during this Mother’s Day buffet at Crowne Plaza. Crowne Plaza has the works at its buffet, with dishes like seafood gumbo and rice, Italian sausage bruschetta, crawfish empanadas, and more.

Crowne Plaza Mother’s Day Brunch is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. This brunch is $75 for adults and $45 for children. Call 225-925-2244 for reservations; find the full menu and more information here.

City Pork

7327 Jefferson Highway

18143 Highland Road

City Pork will offer a tasty brunch menu for the entire family to feast on at its two local eateries this Mother’s Day. Menu items differ per location, but diners will find many of their favorites on the menu, including boudin balls, City Pork BBQ platter, smoked salmon cobb and plenty more.

Mother’s Day brunch runs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at City Pork Jefferson and from 10:30 a.m.–3 p.m. at City Pork Highland @ Perkins. Make reservations here.

Houmas House

40136 Highway 942

Join Houmas House for its annual Mother’s Day buffet. Enjoy a savory Southern meal with dishes like Louisiana seafood pirogue, Cajun rice dressing, herb-crusted salmon with lemon cream and more tasty options.

Houmas House Mother’s Day buffet is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. It is $95 per adult and $55 per child. Find the full buffet menu here. Call 225-473-9380 to make a reservation.

Spoke & Hub

5412 Government St.

Spend this Mother’s Day at Spoke & Hub. Enjoy a casual yet delectable brunch at this breakfast-all-day spot, including the Chicken Fried Biscuit and sweet croffles, or enjoy lunch items like red beans and rice or the Shrimp Boil Poboy.

Breakfast is all day at Spoke & Hub from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Make reservations here.

City Slice Pizza

124 W. Chimes St.

Pizza for breakfast, anyone? Treat Mom to a unique brunch at City Slice. Catch up over The Hangover, City Slice’s brunch pizza, topped with queso base, mushrooms, bacon, scrambled eggs and more; or go a little more upscale with items like the Couchon Benedict.

Mother’s Day brunch at City Slice Pizza is from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. See the full menu and reserve your table here.

BRQ Seafood and Barbecue

10423 Jefferson Highway

Treat Mom to elevated barbecue fare with BRQ’s Mother’s Day dine-in specials. The restaurant will be serving up Lump Crab Cakes Benedict, Redfish Sardou and exclusive Mother’s Day cocktails for the big day, plus its regular brunch menu.

Brunch at BRQ runs from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Make reservations here.

More restaurants taking reservations for Mother’s Day

Bistro Byronz

515 Mouton St.

8200 Village Plaza Court

Click here to make a reservation.

City Cafe

4710 O’Neal Lane

Call 225-753-4420 for more details.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine House

7321 Corporate Blvd.

Reserve your table here.

Passé Cafe

101 St. Ferdinand St.

Make reservations here.

Pizza Art Wine

7673 Perkins Road

For parties of eight or more call 225-408-5062 to make reservations, or reserve online here.

Proverbial Wine Bistro

9659 Antioch Road

Make your reservation online here.

Rouj Creole

7601 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Make your reservations here.

Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar

7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Make your reservations here.

Texas de Brazil

10155 Perkins Road

Reserve your table here or call 225-529-0744

Zea Rotisserie & Bar

7415 Corporate Blvd.

Call 225-927-9917 for reservations.