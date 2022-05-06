Curry Chicken Salad

Chicken salad is a favorite of mine. It is so versatile and always a crowd pleaser. It is chock-full of protein, and it’s a dish that only gets better if you make it ahead of time. I especially like this chunky chicken salad recipe because it’s the perfect balance of savory and sweet. The dressing’s curry flavor and the pineapple and dried cranberries complement the savory chicken, crispy celery and crunchy toasted almonds. All of these flavors and textures elevate a chicken salad, making it appropriately elegant to serve on such a special occasion.