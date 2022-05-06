Curry Chicken Salad

Chicken salad is a favorite of mine. It is so versatile and always a crowd pleaser. It is chock-full of protein, and it’s a dish that only gets better if you make it ahead of time. I especially like this chunky chicken salad recipe because it’s the perfect balance of savory and sweet. The dressing’s curry flavor and the pineapple and dried cranberries complement the savory chicken, crispy celery and crunchy toasted almonds. All of these flavors and textures elevate a chicken salad, making it appropriately elegant to serve on such a special occasion.
Servings: 6-8
For the chicken:
6-8 boneless skinless chicken breasts
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 cloves minced garlic
½ teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon curry powder
2 tablespoons white wine or sherry vinegar
½ cup olive oil
Rinse and trim the chicken breasts. Place them on a cutting board.
Place a piece of plastic wrap over the chicken. Use a mallet to gently pound out the breast to ½-inch thick. This will ensure an even cooking time and will help to keep the chicken breast tender. Place the chicken breast into a Ziploc bag.
Whisk together the remaining ingredients and pour them over the chicken breasts. Seal the bag and place in the fridge for several hours or overnight.
Heat your grill or oven to 375 degrees. If grilling, cook the marinated chicken breasts 5 to 6 minutes per side. If roasting in the oven, place the marinated chicken breasts onto a lined baking sheet and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the juices run clear.
Cool the chicken. Cut it into bite-sized pieces. Place the chicken into a large mixing bowl and set it aside.
For the salad:
1 cup chopped celery
½ cup chopped green onions
1 cup dried cranberries
1 cup low-fat mayonnaise
(We suggest Hellmann’s)
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon curry powder
½ teaspoon Creole seasoning
1 cup fresh cut pineapple
½ cup toasted slivered almonds
Place the chopped celery, green onions and dried cranberries into the bowl with the cooked chicken.
In a separate mixing bowl whisk together the mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, curry powder and Creole seasoning. Pour it over the chicken. Cover and place the chicken salad into the fridge for several hours to allow the flavors to come together.
Before serving, add in the chopped pineapple and toasted slivered almonds.
This article was originally published in the May 2022 issue of 225 magazine.